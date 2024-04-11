About Cookies on This Site

1 way cassette AC system

Bringing you an ideal cooling solution, LG's 1 Way Cassette is a great choice for different businesses. With quality technology and premium designs, learn how this air conditioner will keep your office comfortable.

a black basic image

Features Line up
Features
Slim & Compact indoor unit

Slim indoor unit provides flexibility of installation in the narrow ceiling space.

Slim indoor unit provides flexibility of installation in the narrow ceiling space.

Reddot award winning design enhances aesthetics

Compact panel with a beautiful design improves the aesthetics of the indoor space.

Compact panel with a beautiful design improves the aesthetics of the indoor space.

* Year 2016 & 2022.

Even air distribution

Auto Up/ Down/ Left/ Right control provides even Air Distribution.

Even Air Distribution

Higher comfort

By selecting the wind direction, the occupant can easily achieve the preferred cooling comfort.

 

Higher Comfort

6-step vane control

There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.

 

There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.

Air purification*

Experience Amazing Cooling with Purified Air.

Air Purification

*Air Purification is an optional feature and comes with 3 Step or 5 Step Filteration for selected  kit models.

1 way cassette line up

1 Way Cassette Line Up

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size
Catalog
 MultiV5_Small.pdf
extension : 3,405K
Catalog
 As--2023_LG Multi_V_Catalogue_India_high_Final.pdf
extension : 9,401K
Catalog
 LIGHT COMMERCIAL.pdf
extension : 9,234K
Leaflet
 CASSETTE LEAFLET.pdf
extension : 10,542K
Catalog
 MULTI I HOME.pdf
extension : 6,689K
Catalog
 RESIDENTIAL CATALOGUE(LG SALANG).pdf
extension : 14,546K
Leaflet
 CAC_Inverter Ducted_Leaflet.pdf
extension : 2,385K
Catalog
 ROUND CASSETTE.pdf
extension : 1,573K
Catalog
 Chiller Highly Reliable Catalogue Size A4 Low.pdf
extension : 4,871K
Leaflet
 Hydrokit.pdf
extension : 1,652K
Leaflet
 AMC Leaflet.pdf
extension : 1,407K
Leaflet
 TMS Leaflet.pdf
extension : 5,327K
Catalog
 Real Time Service.pdf
extension : 2,470K

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

GO