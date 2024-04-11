We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1 way cassette AC system
Bringing you an ideal cooling solution, LG's 1 Way Cassette is a great choice for different businesses. With quality technology and premium designs, learn how this air conditioner will keep your office comfortable.
Slim & Compact indoor unit
Slim indoor unit provides flexibility of installation in the narrow ceiling space.
Reddot award winning design enhances aesthetics
Compact panel with a beautiful design improves the aesthetics of the indoor space.
* Year 2016 & 2022.
Even air distribution
Auto Up/ Down/ Left/ Right control provides even Air Distribution.
Higher comfort
By selecting the wind direction, the occupant can easily achieve the preferred cooling comfort.
6-step vane control
There are 6 different steps to control air flow direction with 1 way cassette. It also has the vane for auto swing that moves between left and right sides for up to 120 degrees.
Air purification*
Experience Amazing Cooling with Purified Air.
*Air Purification is an optional feature and comes with 3 Step or 5 Step Filteration for selected kit models.
1 way cassette line up
