About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LED displays for luxury home

 

 

LG LED Display Luxury Home

Luxury home

Home is so much more than just a place. It is one of a few places where so much time is spent, and it genuinely reflects the owner’s ardent values and tastes.

Why LG LED displays

 

LG LED Displays present a fresh perspective on residential perfection.
The ambiance of a residence will be rendered far more extravagant thanks to outstanding performance and aesthetic design.

LG LED Display Lounge

Lounge

LG LED Display with refined bezel-less design will be a beautiful art piece creating perfect harmony in an elegant lounge. LG LED Displays that come in large screen sizes will flawlessly suit high-end residence's status and give a whole new meaning to the lounge as a centerpiece of the space.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015
LG LED Display Private Home Cinema

Private home cinema

LG LED Displays enable a vastly superior level of the immersive viewing experience. Super-sized screens with exquisite picture quality will breathe new life into all-time favorite classics.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015
LG LED Display Leisure Room

Leisure room

Guests will be fascinated with games, photos, and videos presented in high-definition on an LG LED Display. Different devices can be connected to LG LED Displays to create more dynamism and interest.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015
LG LED Display Workout Room

Workout room

Staying in shape can be fun and dynamic at home with LG LED Displays. With LG LED Displays, a private fitness center can transform into an immersive experience zone where exercise efficiency can be maximized.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015
LG LED Display Home Spa

Home spa

Home spa with LG LED Displays will be the ideal place to relieve stress and fully recharge. It can bring the feeling of peace and comfort from a serene beachfront or night sky filled with the Northern Lights to make relaxation more soothing and pleasant.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015
LG LED Display Home Office

Home office

LG LED Displays make working from home hassle-free. Thanks to their large sizes, various split screens can clearly be displayed for effective decision-making and multi-tasking.

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB009

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA012

UM3E-B-260

LG LED all-in-one

LAEC015