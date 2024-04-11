We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
136(345.44 cm) All-in-One LED Display
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*The webOS Signage Developer site (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) provides SDK tools and documentation for creating apps on LG Digital Signage. This is only open to partners.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Easy Installation
LG LAEC015 Easy Installation
*Fixing screws or installing wall mount / accessories is needed additionally.
Dedicated Installation Accessories
LG LAEC015 Dedicated Installation Accessories
*Optional (Available for Purchase Separately).
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
*The availability of LG ConnectedCare differs by region.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution
1,920 x 1,080
-
Module Dimensions (WxH,mm)
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
12 x 6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
3,004.6 x 1692.1 x 36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
5.06
-
Weight of the screen
129
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
500
-
Color Temperature
7300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,000
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
800
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
395
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
6,824
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,730
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1,348
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
≥2880
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
I/O Port
HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, SPDIF
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
<90%RH (without condensation)
-
IP rating Front
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
IP20
-
Speaker
Built-in (9W+9W)
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
-
Controller
Embedded
-
