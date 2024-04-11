About Cookies on This Site

Transportation

Transportation

LG Electronics provides exceptional visual experiences for passengers while enhancing management effectiveness. LG’s exclusive Digital Signage is your optimal solution for the highest picture quality and flexible format. We work to exceed your expectations.

Why LG information display

LG Electronics provides digital signage solutions for public transportation to enhance the experience for both the users and the transportation service providers. LG Electronics is constantly looking ahead, challenging its employees to come up with more innovative, more exciting solutions to improve consumers’ lives.

LG Electronics can provide screens from 500 to 3,000cd/m² brightness, empowered by its unique in-plane switching (IPS) panel technology, which enables 24/7 operation. Thanks to IPS technology, LG’s displays execute accurate hue and brightness regardless of the viewer’s angle, ensuring travelers can see information from any part of a long queue to timely prepare next procedures like check-in, customs clearance. Also, with LG's product reliability, global partnerships, and global service network, you could not only efficiently control/manage the displays and its information in a timely manner, but also engage with passengers by displaying attention-grabbing videos and images for commercial purposes.

Information Gathering Area

Departures, Boarding gates, etc.

Information gathering area

Visual displays bring efficiency and predictability to transportation service providers and passengers. Clear visibility and viewing angles are crucial for displaying information such as flight data and directions under any environmental conditions.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

88BH7F-260

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H
Queue Area1

Ticketing counter, Immigration inspection, etc.

Queue area

The less enjoyable moments in airports, platforms, stations are during long waits. LG’s near-seamless video wall, Ultra stretch for wayfinding, UHD screens enhance queuing experience with its various display formats and immersive images.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

88BH7F-260

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

86BH5F-260

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F

55SVH7F-260

SVH7F series

55SVH7F
High Traffic Pass-Thru area

Transfer areas, Passageways, etc.

High traffic pass-thru area

Transferring can be problematic with passengers shuffling through busy areas. LG Digital Signage offers a fitting solution for any long passageways. LG's touch signage guides passengers in more interactive ways with convenience, and slim & sleek Ultra Stretch displays with UHD quality can be installed on ceilings to provide exact information.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

LSCA-260

Versatile series

LSCA Series

88BH7F-260

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

86BH5F-260

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F
Retail Space

Duty-free shops, Cafeterias

Retail space

Immersive screens attract customers to the commercial area with clear and vivid picture quality. LG Electronics provides diverse form factors such as OLED, LED, Ultra Stretch with outstanding product quality and delivers information effectively.

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series

88BH7F-260

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

86BH5F-260

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F

55EJ5G-B-260

OLED

EJ53G series
Open Space

Departure/Arrival central hall, Lounge, Resting area

Open space

LG Electronics adds color to the transportation areas and offers a wealth of information and entertainment. State-of-the-art displays with excellent color clarity brighten up the atmosphere, satisfying both the visitors and transportation service providers.

LAPE-260

LG LED curve series for indoor

LAPE Series

88BH7F-260

Ultra stretch signage

88BH7F

86BH5F-260

Ultra stretch signage

86BH5F

LSCB-260

Ultra slim series

LSCB Series
On-Board

On-board

LG’s digital signage with high product reliability can be seen when boarding a train, subway, and aircraft.

LAT140-260

Transparent LED film

LAT140
Station

Bus shelter, Railway/Subway station

Station

LG’s digital signage is also suitable for outdoor or semi-outdoor environments. High Brightness Signage can be installed in harsh weather conditions with robust product reliability and the IPS screen provides consistently clear images. Also, it delivers exact real-time information on estimated departure/arrival time by easier content management.

LSAA-260

LG LED bloc

LSAA Series

LSAB-260

LG MAGNIT

LSAB Series

UH7F-H-260

Non-glare Ultra HD series

UH7F-H

XS4G-260

Window facing display

XS4G
Any inquiries about product for Transportation Industry?1

Any inquiries about product for transportation industry?

Any inquiries about product for transportation industry? Inquiry to buy