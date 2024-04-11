About Cookies on This Site

75XS4G

Window Facing Display

Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility

* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight

With a great brightness of 4,000 nits** and UHD picture quality,
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate

High Energy Efficiency

The 75XS4G is *energy efficient, allowing for an efficient total cost management
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.

* Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.

Space Blending Slim Design

Given that window-facing displays are usually installed indoors close to the window,
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.

* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E

Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket

Due to the 75XS4G flat-back design and dedicated bracket*,
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.

* Bracket is optional.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series

Wide Operating
Temperature Range

75XS4G can operate at various temperatures of 0-40°C.

Conformal Coating

*Conformal Coating improves reliability of the circuit board, power board
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

High Performance with webOS

Quad Core SoC* can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player.
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

* System-on-Chip

Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control

Multiple device controls are available through the RJ45 & RS-232C ports.
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

75XS4G features embedded Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beacon making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware. In particular, using Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy),
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease.
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.

Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "Leveler Tool" which shows users how the device is tilt,
so the display can be precisely installed.

Alert for Right Direction

The 75XS4G is equipped with a "horizontal sensor", so the display can be installed accurately.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75 (190.5 cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS, M+ (WRGB)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

    4000

  • Brightness (Min., cd/m²)

    3200

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 3%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs / 7Days

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2, HDCP2.2 / 1.4), DP(1, HDCP2.2 / 1.3), RS232C IN(1, (4pin phone jack)), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB 2.0 Type A (1)

  • Output

    DP Out(1, Input DP/HDMI), Externel Speaker Out(1, L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT, RJ45(LAN)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 13.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm

  • Weight (Head)

    39.6 kg

  • Packed Weight

    50 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)
    0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    750W/790W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control / Control+

  • Real-time Connected Care Service

    Yes (LG ConnectedCare)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet

  • Optional

    Double sided Bracket, (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)

Catalog

extension : pdf
Digital Signage Range Catalogue.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.