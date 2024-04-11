We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Window Facing Display
Make Your Content Stand Out beyond Window with the Outstanding Visibility
* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Deliver Your Message
with High Visibility
Even Under the Strong Sunlight
75XS4G clearly deliver contents and attract public attention,
which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
QWP*** enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E.
** Brightness of 75XS4G : Max. 4,000 nits, Typ. 3,200 nits
*** Quarter Wave Plate
High Energy Efficiency
while showing content in UHD resolution even with 4,000 nits of high brightness.
* Maximum power consumption of 75XS4G is 790 W at ‘On Mode’. The figure may differ depending on the actual environment.
Space Blending Slim Design
75XS4G's slim design is useful as it can blend naturally inside the store.
* ‘LG Conventional’ refers to LG 75XS2E
Double-sided Usage with Dedicated Bracket
store owner can attach LG’s UHD display** to the back for the purpose of
displaying a variety of content for both external and internal customers.
* Bracket is optional.
** Attachable Displays : LG 65/55/49 inches UH7 Series, 65/55/49 inches UH5/UM3 Series
Wide Operating
Temperature Range
Conformal Coating
by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
High Performance with webOS
In addition, webOS 4.1 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.
* System-on-Chip
Multiple Display Control with a Remote Control
It means that even double-sided displays can be easily controlled simultaneously
with a remote control.
Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update
Shop manager can do various promotional activities, such as providing promotional coupons or product information to visitor in real time.
Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)
It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime
from their mobile phone while having access to both current and past data.
It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
Precise Installation Using Leveler Tool
so the display can be precisely installed.
Alert for Right Direction
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75 (190.5 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS, M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
4000
-
Brightness (Min., cd/m²)
3200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 3%
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs / 7Days
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2, HDCP2.2 / 1.4), DP(1, HDCP2.2 / 1.3), RS232C IN(1, (4pin phone jack)), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB 2.0 Type A (1)
-
Output
DP Out(1, Input DP/HDMI), Externel Speaker Out(1, L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT, RJ45(LAN)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
Even bezel : 13.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1679.2 x 957.6 x 104mm
-
Weight (Head)
39.6 kg
-
Packed Weight
50 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40°C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System)
0 °C to 30°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
750W/790W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Real-time Connected Care Service
Yes (LG ConnectedCare)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable,Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver (w/ Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender, IR Sheet
-
Optional
Double sided Bracket, (Landscape&Portrait : WM-B640S)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.