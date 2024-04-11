Companies from Fortune 100 to SMBs have invested in Crestron solutions for their Audio Visual and IT departments because they:

Provide effortless and fully integrated A/V and IT environments

Help employees stay focused on their work instead of the technology to run a meeting

Define the perfect meeting room or public space environment that can be set up in advance such as lighting, shades, climate, displays and all AV equipment onsite or offsite

Are scalable from a small conference room to a large auditorium

Increase productivity and maximize resources while reducing cost

Are compatible with a complete range of touch screens, remote controls, keypads and apps

Connect seamlessly via Ethernet through the Cloud