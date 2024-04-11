We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG & Crestron connected certification
Crestron is the global leader in automated and integrated control systems that create a ﬂawless workﬂow between audio visual equipment, environment accessories and IT technologies. Crestron’s global certiﬁcation program is turnkey at the engineering level, allowing certiﬁed manufacturing partners to natively connect, communicate and monitor from one central location. This means any PC or mobile device connected to the Cloud can control Crestron certiﬁed lighting, climate, cameras, shades/blinds, speakers and LG commercial displays automatically.
Why this is important
In a digital signage application such as in an airport, stadium or large complex, it is important to be able to manage, monitor and control all of the displays and technology throughout the facility centrally and from the Cloud. Crestron regularly works with Cisco and others to deliver this capability on large scale network based projects. Crestron connected certified LG commercial displays, when connected through their Ethernet port allow seamless complete control, automated power on/off and full functionality from anywhere. Through the Crestron connected certification program, customers can be assured that LG commercial displays will seamlessly function with all other products in the chain. Crestron connected certification creates an unlimited opportunity for LG to be a number one supplier of displays and monitors globally for meeting rooms, public spaces and IT departments.
How companies can benefit
Companies from Fortune 100 to SMBs have invested in Crestron solutions for their Audio Visual and IT departments because they:
Provide effortless and fully integrated A/V and IT environments
Help employees stay focused on their work instead of the technology to run a meeting
Define the perfect meeting room or public space environment that can be set up in advance such as lighting, shades, climate, displays and all AV equipment onsite or offsite
Are scalable from a small conference room to a large auditorium
Increase productivity and maximize resources while reducing cost
Are compatible with a complete range of touch screens, remote controls, keypads and apps
Connect seamlessly via Ethernet through the Cloud
Our crestron certified connected displays
LG Business offers solutions for hotels, restaurants, offices, shops and more, keeping them comfortable, secure and stylish. Choose from a range of commercial displays, enterprise mobility solutions and solar modules that provide specialized solutions for a range of business types. Find commercial appliances and electronics from LG for your business and help make life good.
Commercial Displays: LG Business offers commercial display solutions that are built with the latest innovations and packed with amazing features. Our commercial display products and solutions are tailored to meet the demands of vertical markets including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education and more. From high-quality OLED displays, IT products, digital signage to seamless video walls, discover our line of commercial displays.
Air Conditioning Technologies: As a leading player in the global air conditioning market, LG provides an array of air conditioning and heating products and solutions that are sustainable, energy efficient and affordable.
Lighting: LG has a proven track record in providing excellent and sustainable LED lighting solutions to support the lighting requirements of every business.
Solar: LG Solar offers precision-manufactured and market-leading solar panels for businesses and homeowners who demand high performance, reliability and a consistently strong energy yield -- all from a brand they can trust. Browse LG’s highly-efficient and reliable solar panels to get started.
Vehicle Components: LG continuously develops a wide variety of innovative, intelligent and high-quality products to improve the in-car experience, including infotainment devices, automotive batteries, vehicle LED lighting solutions, and safety and convenience devices.
Enterprise Mobility: LG Gate (Guarded Access to Enterprise) is an enterprise mobility solution that delivers government-grade security to LG mobile devices. Connect virtually and securely with your team members on its efficient and reliable mobile work environment. Featuring the best and the latest mobile features, discover our wide selection of LG Gate mobile devices tailored to the needs of your business.