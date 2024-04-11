We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
High brightness
High brightness displays play a key role in many industries, QSR and retail. It offers excellent visibility under direct/semi-sunlight conditions and LG IPS panel technology provides a wide-viewing angle to view ads from any angle, and the displays based on the webOS platform can maximize practicality through integration with various solutions.