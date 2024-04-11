About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

OLED

Discover LG’s OLED technology with slim, light and future display. OLED technology provides intense colour and stunning contrast. Read more about LG OLED technology below.

ID_04_OLED_Hero_06112018_Desk_v1_1541522269638

OLED

Discover LG’s OLED technology of slim, light and future display. From intense color and stunning contrast to the innovative design, our OLED technology from LG is sure to exceed your expectations for TV.

Introduction 5 superiorities Download
Introduction

Structure of OLED panel

OLED does not require the backlight unit nor the liquid crystal layer.

The self –emissive OLED display

· No Back Light Unit : Light leakage free
· No Liquid Crystal Layer : Wide viewing angle, Faster response time
· Simple Structure : Less components, Slim / sleek design

Consumer research

The result of the consumer survey in terms of picture quality & design in China/U.S./Germany shows that OLED is superior to LCD.
※ Source: Consumer Survey , upper 30 income, 55” and over $1500 TV Purchased/purchase intended (TNS, ‘14.12~’15.01)
※ Total Preference (Avg. of China, U.S., Germany), Brand / Price information not revealed

The next display, OLED display

OLED is a new display technology that overcomes the limits of the current displays in terms of picture quality and design.

5 superiorities of OLED display

Perfect black

Pure black with self-lightning pixels

Perfect color

Accurate & stable color reproduction

Perfect viewing screen

No color distortion from any viewing angle

Perfectly clear motion

Vivid & clear image with 5,000 times faster MPRT

Perfect design

Slim & light design Future displays with free form factors

Perfect black

Self-lightening pixels of OLED produce infinite contrast and perfect black without light leakage.

Perfect color

OLED provides accurate & stable color reproduction.
- OLED : Accurate color expression of the input signal
- OLED always produces accurate colors for both bright & dark images.

Perfect viewing screen

OLED has a very wide viewing angle, because of the self-lighting pixels.

Perfect clear motion

Faster response time of OLED provides clear images without image blurring.
* Lower MPRT creates less image blurring
* MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time), GTG (Gray to Gray)

Perfect design

Download_1461225829258_1486010322615

Download: OLED introduction

Please download the reference and get more information of the line-up.

Download: OLED introduction PDF download

Main_Bottom_Banner_1562047087012

LG C-Display+ customer app

Find the latest production information along with reference case, OLED/LED/Video Wall configurator, manual and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ customer app Visit our web application LG C-Display+ customer app Go to download app