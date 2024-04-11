About Cookies on This Site

Information display

LG will transform your business and allow you to experience the new level of creativity with Information Display signage. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

LG business Cloud

Unlock Your Displays' Potential with Software Solutions

LG Digital Connect Virtual Showcase

LG Business Innovation Center

Explore incredible LG Business Solutions at the new LG Business Innovation Centers.

LG MAGNIT

True Innovation behind New Depths

LSAA

LG Commercial Display Digital Experience 2020 discover the best of LG's innovative products, case studies, & various solutions to take your business into the Future.

LED cinema

Enter a new age of cinema, Watch your business opportunities unfold.

130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED screen

With superb picture quality powered by HDR10 and immersive Surface Sound, LG's 130 (330.2cm) All-in-one LED Screen is an ideal for building hassle-free and smart meeting room environments.

Information Display

Innovation for a better life

The digital signage and commercial TVs you choose has the power to move your hearts and minds.

Digital signage

LED signage

OLED signage

Commercial TV

Video walls

Seeing is Believing!

LG Business Innovation Center

Seeing is Believing! 
Schedule Your Visit Today.

LED Signage

LG's wide portfolio of indoor and outdoor LED signage provides immersive display solutions, for various applications.

Interactive

All-in-one collaboration solution for effective meetings, with advanced touch technology and high-performance System-on-Chip.

Video Walls

Near-seamless video wall delivers an artistic, multi-sensory experience to immerse viewers.

High Brightness

With outstanding visibility and reliable performance, the perfect outdoor solution for displaying both advertising and information.

OLED Signage

Dual-View OLED Commercial Displays available in flat and curved tiling configurations.

Commercial TV

With LG Pro: Centric Hotel TV and Signage solution, managers can create customized guest caring content in a simple and easier way.

Solution by industry

Visual Planner

Provide AR Simulation Experience and Automated Proposal.

