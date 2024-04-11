About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Digital signage

LG allows you to take advantage of Digital Signage to increase the power and reach of your brand. Move your business to the next level. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Ultra HD large display

Standard

Interactive

High brightness

Ultra stretch

Video wall

Accessories

One:quick

digital-signage-hero-01_1461218808272_1477029405562

Digital signage

Experience LG Digital Signage and increase your sales. Find unexpected benefits to your business with LG Digital Signage.

in_cat_digital_feature_006_cccc_1479373375214

Ultra HD large display

Ultra HD large display Learn more

digital-signage-id-03_1461219011067_1477029992089

Video wall

LG's near-seamless video wall solutions make various formats of display possible. It can be extended easily, allowing you to generate effective attraction.

Video wall Learn more
digital-signage-id-01_1461218879767_1477029852567

Standard

LG's standard displays are optimized for different markets to meet diverse customer needs.

Standard Learn more
Interactive_Hero27Jan17_1485516311021

Interactive

All-in-one collaboration solution for effective meetings, with advanced touch technology and high-performance System-on-Chip.

Interactive Learn more

digital-signage-id-02_1461219038364_1477030259202

Ultra stretch display

Ultra stretch display Learn more
digital-signage-id-04_1461219071635_1477030082306

Accessories

Optimize your space with attractive accessories.

Accessories Learn more