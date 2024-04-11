About Cookies on This Site

UltraWide monitors

With the LG UltraWide™ monitors you will always get the full picture. Discover our range of wide screen monitors with screen sizes up to an outstanding 38 inches. Imagine all your business can accomplish when you unleash the multi-tasking potential of our wide screen and curved monitors range.

5K monitors

IPS monitors

UltraGear™ monitors

Office monitors

Image of LG UltraWide™ Monitor product with split screen consisting of 4 different windows of a class material, an ongoing online class in a video with another class material displaying below of it and the portal site with searching words of LG UltraWide.

Online classroom with wide screen

Easily manage your online classroom with wide field of view

Online classroom with wide screen

LG Gaming Monitor

21:9 Ultrawide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

21:9 Ultrawide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

219banner-21112018-Desktop

The professional-grade

Use multiple professional tools and View more detailed visuals with total immersion.

The professional-grade

LG UltraWide

See them first

With UltraWide display of LG monitors, you’ll see them before they see you –in vivid detail.

See them first

Ultra Wide Monitor

