27 (68.58cm) Full HD 3-Side Borderless IPS Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27) Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M Colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3114 mm x 0.3114 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2 (Typ.) 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ), Mega
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
19V/1.3A
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
25.5W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Ratio
Wide, Original
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
RADEON FreeSync™
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes (2.0)
-
Black Level
Yes
-
DFC
Yes
-
Gamma Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
R/G/B Color Control
Yes
-
OSD Lock
Yes
-
Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
612.1 x 208.2 x 454.6 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
612.1 x 73.6 x 363.2 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
690.8 x 431.8 x 127 mm
-
With Stand Weight
4.8kg
-
Without Stand Weight
4.3kg
-
Shipping Weight
6.1kg
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~15 Degree
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
Option
-
HDMI
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
EPEAT (USA)
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Years
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
