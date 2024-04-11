About Cookies on This Site

Light Commercial Air Conditioners

LG Light Commercial air conditioners provide significant energy savings, powerful cooling, and true comfort. These air conditioners maximize user comfort for every business.

Light Commercial

LG Light Commercial Air Conditioners provide significant energy savings, powerful cooling and true comfort.

Ceiling mounted cassette

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

Ceiling mounted 1 way cassette

CEILING MOUNTED 1 WAY CASSETTE

Ceiling concealed duct

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

LG smart inverter

Energy Saving

Energy saving

Unlike traditional constant speed compressors, LG's Smart Inverter compressor brings an entirely different level of intelligence to all air solutions that it is installed in.

The compressor cleverly adjusts output according to its surroundings, bringing a number of benefits including world-class energy efficiency, improved comfort and sustained reliability.

Maximized energy efficiency

The compressor cleverly adjusts output according to its surroundings, bringing a number of benefits including world-class energy efficiency, improved comfort and sustained reliability.

Comfort

LG's Smart Inverter compressor maximizes user comfort by adjusting output to ensure that room temperature remains at the set temperature. Users will also benefit from the quick-cooling capabilities.

Quick Cooling

Quick cooling

LG Smart Inverter senses not only temperature but also pressure, making precise and quick cooling possible.

Comfort Cooling

Comfort cooling

Compared to constant speed with irregular temperature difference due to on / off operation, LG Smart Inverter maximizes user comfort with optimal operation adjusted to set temperature.

Reliability

Ideal for regions with unstable electricity supply, LG's Smart Inverter Single Split air conditioners operate at a higher degree of stability and reliability with wide operation range.

Wide operation range

LG's superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

High and low voltage protection

When abnormal voltage supplied, LG Smart Inverter compressor automatically shuts down and assures its reliability. However, constant-speed compressor has higher risk of damage.

LG's superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

Easy maintenance and service : LG MV

LG's superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

