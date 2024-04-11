New work forces, changing business environments

As people’s work practices change, the need to effectively communicate and share information becomes even more crucial to the efficiency of running a company. Cisco and LG are bringing together our core business strengths with the Room Kit and Room Kit Plus with LG displays to offer outstanding solutions for video conferencing, content delivery and presentation capability, with compatibility and premium features. These solutions ensure the user experience is simple, straightforward, eye catching and engaging. 24/7 solution support is available online for total peace of mind and guaranteed productivity.

The Room Kit – which includes camera, codec, speakers, and microphones integrated into a single device – is ideal for rooms that seat up to 7 people.

The Room Kit Plus – with a separate quad-camera bar – can accommodate larger and deeper rooms of up to 14 people. Both products offer sophisticated camera technologies that bring speaker-tracking capabilities to every room.

Webex Room Bar –br which includes a camera, codec, speakers, and microphones integrated into a single device - is ideal for rooms that seat up to 7 people.

Webex Room Kit – which includes a camera, codec, speakers, and microphones integrated into a single device – is ideal for rooms that seat up to 10 people.

Webex Room Kit Plus – with a separate quad-camera bar - can accommodate larger and deeper rooms of up to 14 people.

Webex Room Kit Pro – with a separate quad-camera bar - can accommodate larger and deeper rooms of more than 14 people.

When coupled with LG displays, they offer an outstanding, crystal clear, turnkey conferencing solution. Inbuilt features enable smarter meetings, presentation capabilities and room/ device integrations. This removes the barriers to usage and deployment of video in small to large-sized rooms.

With six screen sizes available from LG and dual screen sharing option, seamless integration of interactive and video content is unparalleled delivering a more engaging ‘in-meeting experience’ through powerful features, networking and display technology.



Key Benefits to Cisco Webex Room Kits

Seamless user experience

Auto set-up/integration

Seamless control of endpoints/displays

Optimized screen parameters for low latency

Unified control via Cisco Touch 10 control unit

Visually superior

Cisco's video/graphic/network technology

IPS display technology

Reliable/Durable professional displays

Synchronized support

Coordinated and consistent support from LG and Cisco

Global support from LG and Cisco

