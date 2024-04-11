We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New work forces, changing business environments
As people’s work practices change, the need to effectively communicate and share information becomes even more crucial to the efficiency of running a company. Cisco and LG are bringing together our core business strengths with the Room Kit and Room Kit Plus with LG displays to offer outstanding solutions for video conferencing, content delivery and presentation capability, with compatibility and premium features. These solutions ensure the user experience is simple, straightforward, eye catching and engaging. 24/7 solution support is available online for total peace of mind and guaranteed productivity.
The Room Kit – which includes camera, codec, speakers, and microphones integrated into a single device – is ideal for rooms that seat up to 7 people.
The Room Kit Plus – with a separate quad-camera bar – can accommodate larger and deeper rooms of up to 14 people. Both products offer sophisticated camera technologies that bring speaker-tracking capabilities to every room.
When coupled with LG displays, they offer an outstanding, crystal clear, turnkey conferencing solution. Inbuilt features enable smarter meetings, presentation capabilities and room/ device integrations. This removes the barriers to usage and deployment of video in small to large-sized rooms.
With six screen sizes available from LG and dual screen sharing option, seamless integration of
interactive and video content is unparalleled delivering a more engaging ‘in-meeting experience’
through powerful features, networking and display technology.
Key Benefits to Cisco Webex Room Kits
Seamless user experience
- Auto set-up/integration
- Seamless control of endpoints/displays
- Optimized screen parameters for low latency
- Unified control via Cisco Touch 10 control unit
Visually superior
- Cisco's video/graphic/network technology
- IPS display technology
- Reliable/Durable professional displays
Synchronized support
- Coordinated and consistent support from LG and Cisco
- Global support from LG and Cisco
Our Cisco Compatible Displays
UH5J UHD Digital Signage98/86/75/65/55/49UH5J
UL3J UHD Digital Signage86/75/65/55/49UL3J
UR640S UHD TV Signage86/75/65/55/50UR640S