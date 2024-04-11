*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.

**The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.

***The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.