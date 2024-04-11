About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Get to know Windows 11

Laptops

Discover LG's range of professional laptops. An LG gram Laptop has all the benefits of a thin and lightweight design, a brilliant display with vibrant colors and a long-lasting battery. Designed with connectivity in mind to help your employees perform complex tasks and work from home smoothly.

It’s Here

It’s here

Come in and interact with the latest LG Commercial Displays and IT Solutions in immersive Virtual 3D

a black basic image

This isn’t a laptop. It’s your agile assistant.

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of the all-new LG gram for business lineup.

a black basic image

a black basic image

Work from home solutions for your remote workforce

Finding the right solution for your employees working from home is critical. LG has a great selection of computer monitors, gram laptops & Cloud devices to meet the needs of your remote workforce.