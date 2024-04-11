About Cookies on This Site

Hotel TV

LG Pro:Centric Hotel TV differentiates your hotels with its advanced solutions. Shop from our wide range of TV display built with flexibility and customisation. Learn more about the features below.

Smart TV signage

Hotel TV

Hotel TV

Hotel TVs provides amazing experience to your guest with welcome message in multi languages including attractive templates and customized functions.

Hotel TV smart

LG Hotel TV Smart offers the customizable tools to optimize Hotel TVs. IP-based programs provides premium hotel services without the need for a set-top box.

Hotel TV

Hotel TV® differentiate and manage your hotels with its advanced solutions.