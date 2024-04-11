About Cookies on This Site

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

With unrivaled picture quality and optimum cable-less design,
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.

True Innovation Behind Simplicity

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

The LSAA series is the innovative LED signage applying the wireless transmission technology with *non-contact connectors. For up to UHD resolution with the 16:9 ratio, it does not require a cable connection between the cabinets to supply signal & power. Its block assembly design makes the LSAA series easier to be installed than ever before.

Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED

*Non-Contact Connectors: Near-field wireless connectors that use RF(Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.

Optimum cable-less design for simple installation

* Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets)

Cable-less Signal Transmission

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

Optimized Image Quality with AI-powered Image Processor

The "Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor" applied to the LSAA series recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact.
The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR

* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Easy Remote Control Support

Easy Remote Control Support

The LSAA series allows users to easily access the settings, such as Picture Mode, volume, etc. by using a remote control instead of connecting to a PC. It uses the same UI as general LG digital signage, so users can easily adapt to it.

* The easy-viewing UI menu is available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screens.

Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

Compatibility with AV Conference Systems

The LSAA series has been certified Crestron Connected® for a high level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network-based control

EMC Class B Certified

The LG LSAA Series is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments.
Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

EMC Class B Certified

4-in-1 LED Package

Unlike LG's conventional LED signage in which one light source constitutes one small LED package, the LSAA series has applied four light sources at once to its wider LED package. So the attached area of 4-in-1 LED package can be wider than the conventional single LED package, making the LED signage surface smoother and suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms etc.

4-in-1 LED Package

Standby Mode

When there is no input signal for a period of time, the screen turns off and the main circuit parts inside the LED cabinet go to a standby mode. This saves additional power consumption and enables the product to be reactivated simply by using a remote control.

Standby Mode

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easier and faster with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Power / Signal Redundancy Support

The LSAA series is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With optional embedded back-up power supply unit and signal redundancy, customers can assure the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers minimize screen failure with a bi-directional signal input.

Power / Signal Redundancy Support

*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power/signal redundancy features are available from the fourth quarter of 2020.
***The power/signal redundancy models are optional.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.25

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    240 × 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 ×112.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.20

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    480 × 270

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600 × 337.5 × 44.9

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.259

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    7.3kg

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    36.1

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    640,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ±0.5 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-cast Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear
    * Module can be accessed only from the front.

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Brightness

    600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)

  • Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)

    6,500K / 2,800~9300K

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

    160 / 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    Peak. 8,000:1
    Typ. 4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20

  • HDR Compatibility

    HDR10, HDR10 Pro
    * LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    107

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    64

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    534

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAA-012X

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP20 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
    Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)

Catalog,Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LED Signage Catalogue.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LSAA Series_Datasheet_LG Premium Fine-pitch LED Signage_200615.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.