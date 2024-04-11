We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Bloc
Winner of Design Awards
True Innovation Behind Simplicity
Expand the Possibilities of Business Space Itself.
Why “Optimum Cable-less” LED
*Non-Contact Connectors: Near-field wireless connectors that use RF(Radio Frequency) to transmit and receive data between two devices.
Optimum cable-less design for simple installation
* Based on P1.2, 16:9, UHD Resolution (8 x 8 Cabinets)
Cable-less Signal Transmission
* The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.
Vivid Color Expression Powered by HDR
The wider color spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.
* HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution for processing HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.
* The easy-viewing UI menu is available for over 1,280 × 720 resolution screens.
* Network-based control
EMC Class B Certified
Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.
4-in-1 LED Package
Standby Mode
Real-time ConnectedCare Service
* ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
*The "Conventional" shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power/signal redundancy features are available from the fourth quarter of 2020.
***The power/signal redundancy models are optional.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
SMD, 4 Pixels in 1 PKG
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
240 × 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 ×112.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.20
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
480 × 270
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
600 × 337.5 × 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.259
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
7.3kg
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
36.1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet
±0.5 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Die-cast Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
* Module can be accessed only from the front.
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Brightness
600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)
-
Color Temperature (Default/Adjustable)
6,500K / 2,800~9300K
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160 / 160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
Peak. 8,000:1
Typ. 4,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20
-
HDR Compatibility
HDR10, HDR10 Pro
* LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
107
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
64
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
534
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAA-012X
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10-80%RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP20 / IP20
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1, EMC Class B
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)
