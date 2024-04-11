About Cookies on This Site

21:9 UltraWide monitors

Coming in a range of sizes, find your perfect Ultrawide monitor today, with a choice of sizes from 25 inch to 34 inch monitors. Find out more about our monitors below.

Online classroom with wide screen

Easily manage your online classroom with wide field of view

Online classroom with wide screen Know more

LG Gaming Monitor

21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR)

21:9 UltraWide gaming monitor 144Hz & 1ms (MBR) Know more

LG Gaming Monitor

The professional-grade

Use multiple professional tools and View more detailed visuals with total immersion.

The professional-grade Know more

LG Gaming Monitor

See them first

With UltraWide display of LG monitors, you’ll see them before they see you –in vivid detail.

See them first Know more

Send an Email

Send an Email

Send a Message to LG Customer Support.

Phone

Phone

Business Solutions:
Hours : All Day (Except National Holidays),
9.00am to 6.00pm IST
Call Centre Number : 1800-180-9898
Service Query :b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.comSales Query :b2b.solutions@lge.com
SAC Solutions:
Hours : Monday to Saturday (Except National Holidays),
9.00am to 6.00pm IST
Call Centre Number : 1800-180-3575
Service Query :cac.service@lgepartner.comSales Query :sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

Mail

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,
A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate,
Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044