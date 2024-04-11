About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Light Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ultra Light Series

GSCD100

Ultra Light Series

(2)

GSCD Ultra Light Series

With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.

There is a LED screen installed on the corner of the building.

Lightweight Design

The weights of the cabinet is very light, so even if a large LED screen is installed on the roof, it puts less pressure on the building's load.

The GSCD series is installed on the roof of the building.

The control unit of the cabinet is being detached.

Easy Maintenance

The control unit (PDU) of the cabinet is a modular type which can be easily attached or detached, supporting easy maintenance.
An LED module can be detached from the front side or rear side.

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose installation options according to their environment.

The GSCD series is showing clear content, being installed in a 90° corner.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add a 90° corner option*, the GSCD series can deliver content effectively even when installed on the corners.

*Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.

The IP65 certified cabinet allows the GSCD series to work well even in rainy or cloudy weather.

IP Rated Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the cabinet are IP65 certified, allowing stable operation less affected by weather.
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    10.41

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    48 × 24

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    500 × 250

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.30

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 4 / 2 × 2 (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    96 × 96 / 96 × 48 (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,000 × 1,000 × 85.1 mm / 1,000 × 500 × 85.1 mm (Half-sized)

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    1.000 / 0.500 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    19.0 / 10.6 (Half-sized)

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    19.0 / 21.2 (Half-sized)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    9,216

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ±0.5 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum Profile

  • Service Access

    Front or Rear (One Option Only)

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    5,000

  • Color Temperature

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    136

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    10,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    650 / 330 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    216 / 110 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    650 / 660 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)

    2218 / 1126 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)

    737 / 375 (Half-sized)

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2218 / 2252 (Half-sized)

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -20℃ to +50℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-99%RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP65 / IP65

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE, ETL, FCC

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCIN006

Catalog,Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LED Signage Catalogue.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
GSCD-Series-Datasheet-LG-Ultra-Light-LED-Signage-200528.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.