LG gram 35.56cm (14) Ultra-Light Laptop with Intel® Core™ i5 processor (8th generation)
*The battery life can vary from depending on models, settings and users' environments which is based on 'MobileMark® 2014' standard.
1) DDR4 2400MHz vs DDR3 1600MHz
2) Dual Channel Memory feature may not be available in all countries.
3) To install an additional SSD, the bottom and top plates of Gram must be removed. Therefore it is necessary to visit LG Service Center for installing an additional SSD, and any issues occurring from neglecting the aforementioned shall be responsible of the customer.
*Transit Drop is the test result of dropping LG gram in its box package.
*After pushing the power button, the keyboard lights up for one second.
*No headphones included.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL INFORMATION
-
Model
14Z980-GAH52A2
-
Operating System
Windows 10 Home (64bit) (LG recommends Windows 11 Pro for Business)
-
Color
Dark Silver
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Back-lit Keyboard
Yes
-
DTS Headphone X
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
HD Webcam
-
MIL-STD 810G
Yes
PROCESSOR
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
8th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5-8250U 1.60GHz/3.40GHz
MEMORY
-
System Memory
8GB DDR4 2400MHz-4GB x 2
HARD DRIVE
-
Type
M.2 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
SATA
-
Capacity
256GB
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
802.11 A/C (2X2)
-
LAN
10/100 or Gigabit
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.1
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
35.56cm (14)
-
Display Type
IPS LCD
-
Resolution FHD
1920 x 1080
-
Graphics Intel®
UHD Graphics 620
AUDIO
-
Speakers
Stereo 1.5W x 2
PORTS AND CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI (Standard)
1
-
USB 3.0 Type-C
1
-
USB 3.0
2
-
Micro-SD
1
-
Headphone Out
1
-
RJ45 Ethernet
Yes (USB Type C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
Yes
BATTERY/POWER
-
Battery
72Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
4 cell lithium ion (polymer)
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
269.4g
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
7.7V
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014
Up to 21.5hrs
MATERIAL(BODY)
-
Material
Metal Alloy (Nano Carbon with Magnesium)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
322.58 x 210.82 x 15.24 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
434.34 x 259.08 x 60.96 mm
-
Weight
0.99kg (994g)
-
Shipping Weight
1.7Kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
