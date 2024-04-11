We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The film must be cut in parallel with the bezel by 1 pixel.
*The actual system structure may be subject to change from the above example.
All Spec
LED FILM: LAT240DT1
-
Pitch
24mm
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD1818)
-
Resolution
28 x 20
-
Pixels per Panel
560
-
Pixel Density [point/m²]
1,736
-
Brightness
> 1,000cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24 Hrs/7 Days
-
Adhesion (After Installation)
50,000 Hrs
-
Transmittance
73%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Curved Installation
1,100R (Convex and Concave)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Color Processing
130/120/110 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colors
1,716,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.28±0.03, Cy: 0.28±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
668 x 480 x 2.0 mm (with Front & Back Protection Film)
-
Weight
0.73kg
-
Power Consumption
37W (Transparent Panel 1ea, Bezel Kit 1ea)
1ST BEZEL KIT: ACC-LATB2
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
547.3 x 63 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.45kg
COMMON BEZEL KIT: ACC-LATB3
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
479.5 x 28.1 x 24 mm
-
Weight
0.26kg
POWER(BEZEL KIT & LED FILM): ACC-LATP1
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 × 86 × 28 mm
-
Weight
0.769kg
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC Output Cable
14AWG, 1.5m
UNIT CONTROLLER: LCLG012U
-
Resolution
960 x 540 (4 Unit Controllers Needed for FHD)
-
Interface
LVDS In, RJ45 (4ea) Out
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
273 × 186.8 × 37 mm
-
Weight
1.5kg
-
Power Consumption
20W
-
Accessories
Power Cord, LVDS MCX Cable, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card
SYSTEM CONTROLLER: LCLG002
-
Video
DP: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
HDMI: 3,840 x 2,160 @30Hz
DVI-D: 1,920 x 1,080 @60Hz
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (for Installation), USB 3.0
-
Output
LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 40.1 x 193.3 mm
-
Weight (Head)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
0
-
Light Sensor
0
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC
Yes
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes
-
Accessories
Power Cord, IR & Bright Sensor, 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation Book, Warranty Card
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.