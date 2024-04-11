We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
B2B customer or System Integrator (SI) company can purchase Special service offering (from LG) as follows for Commercial display products only.
Commercial Display Product
Extended Warranty & AMC
Customer can purchase the additional warranty from LG. We are offering Extended warranty (at the time of Product purchase) and AMC (with in 4 year from date of product purchase) only on Display Products (Commercial Signage, Commercial TV and Hotel TV)
- - Extended Warranty Period : Maximum extended warranty period can be 5 years from date of invoice
- - AMC offering to end customer will be solely on LG’s decision on the basis of product condition and site situation
- - All terms and condition of repair during Extended warranty period and AMC period will be similar as per warranty card which comes along with product
Swap Service to B2B Customer for Commercial Display Product
Customer can purchase Swap Service facility from LG. In Swap service, LG will replace the defective unit with-in 24Hr with new / refurbish product at customer site. This service will be available for in-warranty products only.
- - SWAP Service offering to end customer will be solely on LG’s decision on the basis of product condition and site situation.
To purchase Special Service offering for Commercial Display Product, please follow below steps
Please contact local LG sales person / Call Center for below points before making contract
- - Purchase Price of Extended warranty , AMC and Swap Service
- - Service Conditions (How to get service, Service types – In Home or Carry-in, limitation of extended warranty and etc.)
Please provide the below requisites to local LG sales person / Call Center to receive timely B2B Special Service offerings
- - Customer detail (Name, Installation site address, designated phone number)
- - Product detail (Purchase Model name, Serial Number and qty.)
- - Any other details.
This information is essential and important for service.
SAC products
Please discuss with local LG sales person / SAC Call Center for Special service offerings