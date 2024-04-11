Yes, you can easily wash woolens in an LG front-load washing machine as they have features like AI Direct Drive and Steam+. AI DD senses the fabric and chooses the appropriate wash cycle & steam+ reduces shrinkages and wrinkles so that the fabric can last long.



It is also essential to follow the care instructions provided by the garment's manufacturer and take some precautions to ensure the best care for your woolen items. Here are some tips:



● Check the garment's care label: Always refer to the care label on your woolen items for specific washing instructions. The label will indicate whether the garment can be machine-washed, the recommended water temperature, and other special care considerations.



● Select the appropriate cycle: Use the gentle or delicate cycle on the front-load washing machine when washing woolens. This cycle typically has slower agitation and spin speeds to minimize the risk of stretching or damaging the fabric.



● Use cold water: Woolens generally require cold water for washing. Avoid using hot water, as it can cause shrinking and damage to the fibres. The cold water helps maintain the integrity of the wool fabric.



● Use mild detergent: Use a mild, wool-specific detergent or a gentle detergent suitable for delicate fabrics. Avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals that can harm the wool fibres.



● Use a laundry bag or pillowcase: To provide extra protection for your woolen items, place them in a laundry bag or pillowcase before putting them in the washing machine. It helps prevent excessive agitation and minimizes friction between garments.



● Air dry or use a low heat setting: Avoid using high heat to dry your woolens, after washing. Instead, opt for air drying by laying them flat on a clean towel or using a drying rack. If you use a dryer, select a low heat or delicate setting to avoid excessive heat exposure.



Through these guidelines, you can safely wash your woolen items in a front-load washing machine while ensuring they retain their quality and shape.