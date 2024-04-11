Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on front load washing machines

Q.

What is Steam+ technology in LG front-load Washing Machines?

A.

Steam+ Technology in front-load washing machines is a feature that utilizes steam to enhance the washing process. Here's a breakdown of what Steam+ Technology entails:

● Stain Removal: The steam generated during the washing cycle helps to loosen and remove stubborn stains from clothes. The steam+ penetrates deep into the fabric fibres, assisting in the breakdown of tough stains for better cleaning results.

● Wrinkle Reduction: Steam can help relax and smoothen out wrinkles in garments. By introducing steam into the washing cycle, the washing machine can reduce wrinkles and minimize the need for ironing, saving you time and effort.

● Allergen Removal: Steam functionality can eliminate allergens, such as dust mites and pollen, from fabrics. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with allergies or sensitive skin, as it helps create a cleaner and more hygienic laundry environment.

● Odour Elimination: Steam can also help eliminate unpleasant odours from clothes. The steam-induced high temperatures effectively kill foul smell-causing bacteria, leaving your garments smelling fresh and clean.

Steam+ Technology in front-load washing machines offers enhanced stain removal, wrinkle reduction, allergen removal, and odour elimination. It provides additional cleaning and care for your laundry, ensuring that your clothes come out cleaner, fresher, and more sanitized. Here are a few models with steam+ technology FHM1207SDM, FHP1208Z5M, & FHV1207Z2M.

Q.

Which front-load washing machine is suitable for large families?

A.

There are several front-load washing machines suitable for a large family, depending on your specific needs, usage, and preferences.

For example, if we consider the situation post-pandemic, many families have started to wash clothes more frequently than before to remove viruses, bacteria, and germs. Similarly, there can be different factors for other factors.

Here are a few popular options that can work ideally for a standard family:

FHP1208Z5P - This model has AIDD™ for intelligent & convenient fabric care, 6 motion direct drive for an optimal wash for different fabrics, steam functionality, and LG smart thinQ - so you can operate remotely through wi-fi.

FHP1410Z5M - This LG 10 kg washing machine has AI Direct Drive™ Technology, steam functionality, LG thinQ technology, and smart diagnosis.

FHM1408BDW - With an 8 kg capacity, this 6 Motion Direct Drive front-load washing machine features steam functionality, smart diagnosis, and a touch panel.

When choosing a front-load washing machine for a family of four, consider factors such as capacity, available features, energy efficiency, and budget. It's also a good idea to read customer reviews and compare specifications to find the best fit for your specific requirements.

Q.

Can I wash woolen items in the front-load washing machine?

A.

Yes, you can easily wash woolens in an LG front-load washing machine as they have features like AI Direct Drive and Steam+. AI DD senses the fabric and chooses the appropriate wash cycle & steam+ reduces shrinkages and wrinkles so that the fabric can last long.

It is also essential to follow the care instructions provided by the garment's manufacturer and take some precautions to ensure the best care for your woolen items. Here are some tips:

● Check the garment's care label: Always refer to the care label on your woolen items for specific washing instructions. The label will indicate whether the garment can be machine-washed, the recommended water temperature, and other special care considerations.

● Select the appropriate cycle: Use the gentle or delicate cycle on the front-load washing machine when washing woolens. This cycle typically has slower agitation and spin speeds to minimize the risk of stretching or damaging the fabric.

● Use cold water: Woolens generally require cold water for washing. Avoid using hot water, as it can cause shrinking and damage to the fibres. The cold water helps maintain the integrity of the wool fabric.

● Use mild detergent: Use a mild, wool-specific detergent or a gentle detergent suitable for delicate fabrics. Avoid using bleach or harsh chemicals that can harm the wool fibres.

● Use a laundry bag or pillowcase: To provide extra protection for your woolen items, place them in a laundry bag or pillowcase before putting them in the washing machine. It helps prevent excessive agitation and minimizes friction between garments.

● Air dry or use a low heat setting: Avoid using high heat to dry your woolens, after washing. Instead, opt for air drying by laying them flat on a clean towel or using a drying rack. If you use a dryer, select a low heat or delicate setting to avoid excessive heat exposure.

Through these guidelines, you can safely wash your woolen items in a front-load washing machine while ensuring they retain their quality and shape.

Q.

What is the TurboWash function in LG front load washing machines?

A.

The TurboWash function helps in efficient fabric washing. LG front-load washing machines models such as FHP1209Z9BFHP1411Z9B, and FHP1411Z9P - add higher-pressure nozzles to the front of the drum, soaking clothes much faster than the standard design, and they use less water and (usually) energy.

