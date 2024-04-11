We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only. Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.
*AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care' option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Delay Timer
Yes
-
Display Type
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight (kg)
59kg
FEATURES
-
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Foam detection system
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black VCM
OTHER INFORMATIONS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306
PROGRAMS
-
Baby Steam Care
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Sportswear
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
FHP1411Z9B
11Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Black VCM