Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LGE partner store

Exclusive Benefits for Students

Get Access to Incredible Offers on LG Products

Exclusive Benefits for Students Join us now!

Benefits for Students' Purchase Program

VIP Price on Buy Now

VIP Price on Buy Now

7% additional off

Welcome Benefit

Welcome Benefit

5% membership discount on first purchase

Exclusive Deal

Exclusive Deal

Special coupon

No cost EMI

No cost EMI

On selected products

Sign-up to Become MyLG Member Today!

Enjoy incredible offers and benefits exclusively crafted for Corporate Employees.

Register Now

FAQs

Q.

Who is eligible for the education discount?

A.

Current or newly admitted full-time or part-time students in India with a valid email address.

Q.

When I try to log in, I get the message "You are not eligible to participate in the program.”

A.

If you see this message, it is possible your educational institution may not be registered with us.

Q.

Do I need an LG account to access the education discount?

A.

Yes, an LG account is required to access educational discounts unless you are accessing the store through an affiliate website

Q.

Which products qualify for the education discount?

A.

You can enjoy exclusive discounts on LG products. These will include IT products, primarily laptops.

Q.

Can I share the education discount with someone else?

A.

No, the discounts cannot be transferred to other people

Q.

Can I combine the education discount with other offers?

A.

Any offers, discounts, or promotions provided by LG.com, independent of the Program, are
not available to users in connection with a Program purchase