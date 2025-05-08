Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

This is a picture of the LG products and its genuine accessories.

Special Experience

Perfect Accessories for You

Check out and purchase genuine LG accessories that are perfect for the product you own.

This is a picture of the LG water purifier and its accessory.

Upgrade your Water Purifier

LG Water Purifier
Accessories

Shop LG authorized water purifier accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG water purifier and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG washer and dryer and its accessory.

Upgrade your Washer and Dryer

LG Washer and Dryer
Accessories

Shop LG authorized washer and dryer accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG washer and dryer and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG tv and its accessory.

Upgrade your TV

LG TV Accessories

Shop LG authorized TV accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG TV and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG air conditioner and its accessory.

Upgrade your Air Conditioner

LG Air Conditioner
Accessories

Shop LG authorized air conditioner accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG air conditioner and buy them easily online.

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Upgrade your Experience

This is a picture of the LG washer tube cleaner

Washer
Tube Cleaner

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG air conditioner wall mount bracket

Air Conditioner
Wall Mount Bracket

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG water purifier filter

Water Purifier
Filter

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG tv remote controller

TV
Remote Controller

Shop Now

Picks for you

Need More Information about Accessories?

For inquiries regarding the purchase of accessories and repair parts, or for related information, please refer to the information below.

Chat with us

Our virtual assistant is available 24/7 for your support. 

If our virtual assistant is not able to help, you will be transferred to a live chat consultant.

 

- Live chat support hours: 

  7 days a week (Except National Holidays): 9 am to 9 pm

* Live agents are only available during these hours. All other times, our virtual assistant is here to help.

Start Chat

WhatsApp

Chat with one of our specialists, get answers to your questions about accessories or information about your purchase order.

 

- 9711709999

- 7 days a week (Except National Holidays): 9 am to 9 pm

Go to WhatsApp

Contact us

If you would like to receive guidance on how to make general inquiries about accessories and repair parts, please click the button below.

Contact Now

Learn more about LG product accessories

Check out and purchase genuine LG accessories that are perfect for the product you own. This will help you maximize the performance of your LG product. 