Wash Tower™

Discover the LG WashTower™, an innovative single unit washer and dryer with a sleek design that's made to slot into small spaces with ease. This elegant stacking washer and dryer comes in stylish colours and has an Easy Reach Control Panel that keeps all your intelligent washer and dryer features within reach.

Best Washing Machine

Proud to announce that we have been awarded

Best Washing Machine Brand 2024

By NDTV Gadget 360-degree

New Form of Laundry

Presenting. LG Wash Tower™. Unibody Washer & Dryer.

Wash Tower
Dryers
Washer Dryers
Front Loading Washing Machines
Top Loading Washing Machines
Semi Automatic Washing Machines
The LG WashTower™ has a compact design and smart technology to properly care for your clothes, even when time is short. The LG tower stackable washer and dryer has Auto Sense AIDD™ to detect the most suitable wash cycle, an LG Allergy Care cycle, an Auto Cleaning Condenser, a Dual Inverter Heat Pump™, a 59-min wash dry cycle and it can be controlled from anywhere using the LG ThinQ™ app. Our LG wash tower also boasts an Inverter Direct Drive Motor that is super reliable and really quiet, making it perfect for apartments and smaller homes.

 