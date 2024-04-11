Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Learn more about LG dishwashers

LG’s all new range of dishwashers with TrueSteam®, QuadWash™ , Inverter direct drive, EasyRack™ plus and LG ThinQ™ make it a must have kitchen appliance in your kitchen. Get sparkling dishes with Less water spots.

Frequently Asked Question on Dishwashers

Q.

What is TrueSteam™ Technology in LG Dishwashers?

A.

LG TrueSteam™ Technology is an innovative feature in LG dishwashers that utilizes the power of steam to thoroughly clean and sanitize dishes. TrueSteam™ made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. It works by generating a high-temperature steam that penetrates and lifts away stubborn food residues, leaving your dishes sparkling clean and free from lingering bacteria. TrueSteam™ make LG Dishwashers unique and ensure a hygienic dishwashing experience.

Q.

How does the QuadWash™ System function?

A.

The QuadWash™ System in LG dishwashers employs four spray arms instead of the typical two, providing a powerful multi-directional spray that reaches every corner of the dishwasher, ensuring thorough cleaning of every dish, from top to bottom.

Q.

What is EasyRack™ Plus System Technology in LG Dishwashers?

A.

The EasyRack™ Plus System is a versatile and adaptable rack system in select LG dishwashers that enhances loading flexibility and accommodates a wide range of dishes. It features adjustable racks, and detachable sections that can be customized to fit various dish sizes and shapes, ensuring optimal loading and cleaning performance.

 

EasyRack™ fast tracks dishwashing, so users do not have to run multiple loads. It saves both time and effort for you.

Q.

What is Inverter Direct Drive Technology in LG Dishwashers?

A.

To understand how this technology works, it is essential to understand how direct drive motors work. LG's Direct Drive Motor uses an external rotor-style BLDC motor, linked directly to the dishwasher pump, eliminating the need for belts or pulleys. This simplified design not only ensures quiet and reliable operation but also improves reliability.

 

LG Inverter Direct Drive simplifies the sump motor structure by reducing unnecessary parts, eliminating friction points, leading to better durability & lasting performance. The technology helps dishwashers achieve energy efficiency and leads to quiet operation. Users get a wide range of wash cycle options, durability and consistent performance with Inverter Direct Drive. 

Q.

What are the main features of LG Dishwashers?

A.

LG dishwashers are meticulously designed to advance the convenience and hygiene of the dishwashing process, ensuring customers can enjoy a deep cleaning experience without manual intervention. Below, you'll learn some of the key features that make LG dishwashers a great addition to your kitchen.

 

• TrueSteam™ Technology: Some LG dishwashers utilise TrueSteam™ to eliminate the need for pre-washing and soaking, providing powerful steam cleaning for better results.

 

• QuadWash™ System: This feature includes multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets to clean dishes from multiple angles, ensuring thorough cleaning.

 

• EasyRack™ Plus System: This adjustable rack system allows for flexible loading of dishes, pots, and pans to accommodate various sizes and shapes.

 

• Inverter Direct Drive Technology: LG's Inverter Direct Drive motor technology ensures quiet and efficient operation, reduced energy consumption, and increased durability.

 

• ThinQ™ Technology: LG offers smart dishwasher models that can be controlled and monitored remotely through a smartphone app. You can receive notifications, and download new wash programs.

 

• Dual Zone Wash: This feature allows you to wash different types of dishes, like delicate glassware and heavily soiled pots, in separate zones with customised settings.

 

• Smart Diagnosis: LG dishwashers equipped with Smart Diagnosis can quickly identify and troubleshoot issues, making it easier to resolve problems and reduce downtime.

 

• Multiple Wash Cycles: LG dishwashers offer various wash cycle options to suit different loads, such as Normal, Heavy, Delicate, and Quick Wash.

 

• Energy Efficiency: LG dishwashers are designed to be energy-efficient, with features like energy-saving modes and the ability to adjust water and energy consumption based on load size.

 

• Quiet Operation: LG prioritises quietness, with low decibel ratings for minimal noise during operation with Inverter Direct Drive motor.

 

• Steel Interior: Many LG dishwashers feature a stainless steel interior for durability, easy cleaning, and resistance to odours.

Q.

Will certified professionals from LG handle the installation of my dishwasher?

A.

Yes, you will get the installation of your dishwasher from the LG certified engineers.

Q.

Will it take a lot of time to wash dishes in a LG dishwasher?

A.

The dishwashing time depends on the selected cycle and load. Generally, it takes about 60 minutes to 3 hours for a dishwasher to wash dishes. Watch: LG Dishwasher: Program Cycles and Settings informational video

Q.

What are the main benefits of using a dishwasher over washing dishes by hand?

A.

Using a dishwasher can offer several benefits over washing dishes by hand, making it a convenient and efficient choice for many households. Here are the main advantages of using a dishwasher:

 

• Time-Saving: Dishwashers can clean a large number of dishes, glasses, and utensils in a single cycle, saving you significant time and effort compared to washing each item individually by hand.

 

• Efficient Cleaning: Dishwashers are designed to provide consistent and thorough cleaning. They use powerful jets, high temperatures, and specialised detergents to remove smell, dirt, and bacteria effectively.

 

• Water Conservation: Contrary to popular belief, modern dishwashers are generally more water-efficient than hand washing when used efficiently. They use less water and energy per load, helping to conserve resources.

 

• Energy Efficiency: Dishwashers today are designed to be energy-efficient. They often have energy-saving modes and features like Inverter Direct Drive motors that optimise energy consumption.

 

• Sanitization: Dishwashers can reach higher temperatures during the wash cycle, which helps kill germs and bacteria, providing a more hygienic clean compared to hand washing in potentially cooler water.

 

• Consistency: Dishwashers provide consistent cleaning results, reducing the risk of human error that can occur when washing by hand, like improper rinsing thoroughly.

 

• Less Wear and Tear on Hands: Dishwashing by hand can lead to dry, cracked hands due to exposure to hot water and detergents. Using a dishwasher eliminates this issue.

 

• Space Saving: Dishwashers can store dirty dishes until you're ready to run a cycle, keeping your kitchen counters cleaner and less cluttered.

 

• Energy and Water Savings: Over time, using a dishwasher can result in significant savings on your energy and water bills, especially if you have a high-efficiency model.

 

• Convenience: Loading and unloading a dishwasher is generally more convenient than hand washing, as it requires less physical effort.

 

• Environmentally Friendly: When used efficiently, dishwashers can be more environmentally friendly than hand washing, as they use fewer resources per item cleaned.

Q.

Is the dishwasher useful for Indian utensils?

A.

Yes, LG dishwashers are useful for Indian utensils made from opal ware, melamine, ceramic, glass, and steel.

Q.

What types of dishwashing detergents can be used in a dishwasher?

A.

Dishwashers are designed to work with specific types of detergents formulated for machine use. Using the wrong type of detergent can lead to poor cleaning results, excessive foaming, and damage to your dishwasher. Here are the main types of dishwashing detergents that can be used in a dishwasher:

 

• Dishwashing Powder: It is a common type of good quality dishwasher detergent in granular form. You can pour it into the detergent dispenser in the dishwasher. 

 

• Dishwashing Gel: It is convenient to use, as you can pour it directly into the detergent dispenser. Gel detergents often contain enzymes and surfactants for effective cleaning.

 

• Dishwashing Tablets or Packs: Dishwashing tablets or packs are pre-measured doses of detergent encased in a dissolvable wrapper. These are convenient and ensure that you use the right amount of detergent for each cycle. They often include a combination of detergent, rinse aid and dishwasher cleaner.

 

• Eco-Friendly Dishwashing Detergents: Numerous eco-friendly and phosphate-free dishwasher detergents are readily available. These products are designed to be environmentally friendly and are often offered in powder, gel, or tablet forms. 

 

• Dishwasher Rinse Aids: Rinse aids are not detergents but are used in conjunction with them. They help improve drying performance and reduce water spots on dishes by lowering the surface tension of water. Rinse aids are typically dispensed automatically by the dishwasher.

 

Please check the guidelines provided by the dishwasher manufacturer and the detergent manufacturer for proper usage. Specific dishwasher models may have particular recommendations or prerequisites for detergent usage. It's important to note that excessive detergent usage can result in subpar cleaning outcomes, so it's advisable to adhere to the recommended dosage instructions indicated on the detergent packaging.

 

Dishwasher detergents are formulated for use in dishwashers and should not be used for hand washing dishes, as they may be harsh on the skin. Conversely, regular dish soap for hand washing dishes should not be used in a dishwasher, as it can cause excessive foaming and potentially damage the dishwasher's components.

Q.

Are there any safety tips I should follow when using a dishwasher?

A.

The safety instructions are all mentioned in the user's instruction manual. We kindly request you to refer to it in case of a problematic situation. We are providing some common safety tips for using a dishwasher here:

 

• Read the Manual: Familiarise yourself with your dishwasher's user manual to understand its features and safety instructions.

 

• Child Lock: Use the child lock feature to prevent children from opening the dishwasher mid-cycle and accessing hot dishes.

 

• Load Properly: Arrange dishes, glasses, and utensils securely in the racks to avoid breakage and ensure even cleaning.

 

• Use the Right Detergent: Use dishwasher-specific detergents and follow dosing instructions for thorough cleaning.

 

• Avoid Blocking Spray Arms: Do not overload or obstruct spray arms so they can rotate freely.

 

• Hot Surfaces: Be cautious when unloading as dishes and the dishwasher interior can be hot. Use oven mitts if needed.

 

• Rinse Aid: Use rinse aid to improve drying performance and prevent water spots on dishes.

 

• Maintenance: Regularly clean filters, spray arms, and the interior to maintain optimal performance.

 

• Ventilation: Allow the steam to escape after the cycle to prevent moisture build up and potential odours.

 

• Turn off Appliances: Always turn off the dishwasher and other appliances when not in use to prevent electrical hazards.

Q.

What's the difference between built-in and freestanding dishwashers?

A.

One key difference between portable and freestanding dishwashers is their movability. However, you should also know about other differences, mentioned in tabular form below:

 

Built-in Dishwasher

Freestanding Dishwasher

Permanently installed under the kitchen counter.

Freestanding unit

Connected to water supply and drain.

Connects to the sink faucet for water supply and drain.

Larger capacity, suitable for families.

Medium-sized capacity, suitable for medium-sized households.

Requires professional installation.

Simplified installation; plugs into an electrical outlet.

Enhances kitchen aesthetics.

Enhances kitchen aesthetics.

Not easily moved.

Can be easily moved around or stored when not in use.

Q.

How can I remove unpleasant odours from my dishwasher?

A.

Ensure proper ventilation in the kitchen to ensure no or minimal odour from your dishwasher. Users can follow the steps below for persistent odour:

 

Empty the dishwasher.

Inspect and clean the filter and remove any debris.

Place a bowl of white vinegar or baking soda on the top rack and run a hot cycle.

Sprinkle baking soda on the bottom and leave overnight, then wipe clean.

Wipe your dishwasher thoroughly till it fully dries. 

 

You can also choose Machine Clean cycle. It cleans the inside of the appliance and eliminates residual soils, odour, white spots, lime scale, and other dirt. 

 

Steps for Machine Clean cycle:

Empty the dishwasher. 

Press and hold Intensive cycle for 3 seconds to activate.

Add white liquid vinegar with more effective results.

Q.

What is the average lifespan of a dishwasher, and when should I consider replacing it?

A.

The average lifespan of any electrical appliance depends on its maintenance and usage. 

Q.

Is it normal to hear certain sounds, like a humming or gurgling noise from a dishwasher?

A.

Your dishwasher will occasionally make a low humming or buzzing sound. But, strong humming, buzzing, or grinding sounds suggest something is stuck in the impeller of the drain pump beneath the filter. Examine and clean the drain pump aperture under the filter.

