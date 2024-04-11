Dishwashers are designed to work with specific types of detergents formulated for machine use. Using the wrong type of detergent can lead to poor cleaning results, excessive foaming, and damage to your dishwasher. Here are the main types of dishwashing detergents that can be used in a dishwasher:

• Dishwashing Powder: It is a common type of good quality dishwasher detergent in granular form. You can pour it into the detergent dispenser in the dishwasher.

• Dishwashing Gel: It is convenient to use, as you can pour it directly into the detergent dispenser. Gel detergents often contain enzymes and surfactants for effective cleaning.

• Dishwashing Tablets or Packs: Dishwashing tablets or packs are pre-measured doses of detergent encased in a dissolvable wrapper. These are convenient and ensure that you use the right amount of detergent for each cycle. They often include a combination of detergent, rinse aid and dishwasher cleaner.

• Eco-Friendly Dishwashing Detergents: Numerous eco-friendly and phosphate-free dishwasher detergents are readily available. These products are designed to be environmentally friendly and are often offered in powder, gel, or tablet forms.

• Dishwasher Rinse Aids: Rinse aids are not detergents but are used in conjunction with them. They help improve drying performance and reduce water spots on dishes by lowering the surface tension of water. Rinse aids are typically dispensed automatically by the dishwasher.

Please check the guidelines provided by the dishwasher manufacturer and the detergent manufacturer for proper usage. Specific dishwasher models may have particular recommendations or prerequisites for detergent usage. It's important to note that excessive detergent usage can result in subpar cleaning outcomes, so it's advisable to adhere to the recommended dosage instructions indicated on the detergent packaging.

Dishwasher detergents are formulated for use in dishwashers and should not be used for hand washing dishes, as they may be harsh on the skin. Conversely, regular dish soap for hand washing dishes should not be used in a dishwasher, as it can cause excessive foaming and potentially damage the dishwasher's components.