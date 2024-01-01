We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Corporate Social Responsibility
LG Electronics brand philosophy is making LIFE's GOOD for people. Based on this brand ethos, we create meaningful CSR initiatives to create a better environment for people. Our CSR programmes are aimed at eradicating hunger, providing healthcare to underprivileged section of society & welfare of Armed forces & their dependents. We will continue to enhance people's life through various programmes.
LG India CSR Initiatives
LIFE's GOOD when shared, and LG Electronics is deeply committed to empowering people through various impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Under the guiding light of our philosophy - LIFE's GOOD, we aim to foster a more positive and inclusive environment for the underprivileged section of society & welfare of the Armed forces & their dependents.
KAREIN ROSHNI
LIGHT FOR EVERY SIGHT
In 2023-24, LG has expanded the reach of this program, aiming to assist 14,500 individuals. We've joined forces with six prominent eye care institutes across India to implement this CSR initiative for the underprivileged in our society.Know More
LIFE's GOOD NUTRITION PROGRAM
FOOD FOR ALL
In 2023, our commitment soars to new heights as we join forces with Akshaya Patra and Annapoorna Trust to serve up nourishing meals, both at lunch and breakfast, to an astounding 59,000 children in government schools across India.Know More
LG DIGITAL CLASS
EMPOWERING THE FUTURE
India has introduced the innovative LG Digital Classroom program. This initiative aims
to enhance the teaching and learning process, ultimately leading to improved learning outcomes for those
often left behind. It's all about ensuring equal access to digital education, making learning enjoyable
and highly effective.
Project reach till date- 135 teachers & 8422 students.
LG HOPE TECHNICAL SKILL INDIA
UNLOCKING POTENTIALS
LG India is committed to providing skill training on consumer durable repair & service. Through this initiative, LG India aims to train approximately 5000 youth (from 3 skill academies) and make them industry-ready with the right skill sets.Know More
LG GREEN COVER
A SUSTAINABLE DRIVE
At LG India, our commitment extends beyond manufacturing. We aim to uplift the areas around our facilities. To contribute to environmental protection, we've adopted and transformed a 3.1 KM area into a Green Cover.Know More
MEGA BLOOD DONATION 2023
SHARING THE GIFT OF LIFE
LG India is embarking on a nationwide Mega Blood Donation Drive, scheduled for World's Blood Donor Day on June 14th. We've already organized over 100 blood donation camps across India, and our efforts will continue until September 2023.Know More
LET'S BUILD A HOUSE
BUILDING DREAMS
At LG India, we aim to enhance people's lives by promoting good health and hygiene. In line with this commitment, we've teamed up with Habitat for Humanity India for our "Let's Build a House" campaign. We're working to construct 80 sanitation units and 34 homes in Khed (Pune) and Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad.Know More
COVID-19 CSR Initiatives
LG Electronics is committed to enhance people's life through various social initiatives; During COVID-19 LG Electronics supported 1 Million meal donation in association with Akshaya Patra, donated consumer durables across Hospitals, provided Face shields & canopy shelter to Police forces & Health workers.KNOW MORE
Blood Donation
On occasion of LG Electronics India's 22nd anniversary, the company has extended its commitment towards the nation by organizing a mega blood donation drive across 47 cities. The CSR initiative was led in association with National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC), Ministry of health & family welfare, Govt. of India.KNOW MORE
ECO AGENTS OF CHANGE
LG Electronics India extended its commitment to the environment by launching a massive CSR programme in association with FORCE, a non-profit organization. Titled 'LG Eco Agents' the programme, goes beyond just spreading awareness to empowering students to become change agents and drive behavioral change for sustainable environment.KNOW MORE
KARSALAAM
Corporate Social ResponsibilityPolicy
Terms and Condition
*T&C Apply.
