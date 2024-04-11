We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG double door refrigerators
Bring home ultimate freshness & cooling with LG double door refrigerator - with smart inverter compressor, ThinQ connectivity (wi-fi), & toughened glass shelves. The pristine cleanliness of Hygiene Fresh+ & efficient cooling of Door Cooling+ keeps the food fresh for long hours. Expand the storage with the convertible function. Check prices online and buy now.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on double door refrigerators
Do all double-door fridges have a freezer?
Yes, all LG Double-Door Refrigerators have a freezer.
Can I buy a double-door fridge for my confectionary store?
You should consider some factors before you decide if you should buy a Double-Door Refrigerator for your confectionary store. These factors are:
Usage: A shopkeeper usually sells perishable goods like milk, bread, curd, cheese, etc. Hence they require large storage to keep big quantities of these items. A Double-Door Refrigerator of above 400-litre capacity is ideal for such scenarios as it can accommodate cold drinks, milk-based packed beverages, dairy, etc.
LG offers bigger capacity Double-Door Refrigerator from 398 litres to 592 litres With Smart Inverter Compressor, & Convertible Fridge, Door Cooling+, Hygiene Fresh+ Auto Smart Connect™, and MOIST ‘N’ FRESH.
Freezer: Confectioners typically require a freezer to keep easy-melt items like ice creams, candies, chocolates, etc. If you keep large quantities of these items then it is advisable to keep a separate freezer.
Storage area: Double-Door Refrigerators have a vertical shape and hence, require less space in comparison to horizontal storage. So, if you have a compact storage area, a Double-Door Refrigerator is highly recommended.
How does LG ThinQ work in double-door refrigerators?
LG ThinQ is an app that is developed to give more convenience to the users. The consumer can access their refrigerator or any LG product from anywhere. The product must be wifi enabled. One if the most unique feature in the app is LG's Smart Learning Technology - ThinQ - learns your refrigerator usage pattern for over three weeks. Then it optimizes everything from energy and cooling performance to energy consumption as per your usage.
You can control your refrigerator even when situated far away with options like temperature control, express freeze, and push app alarms.
Are all LG frost-free refrigerators wi-fi enabled?
Presently, not all LG Frost-Free Refrigerators are wi-fi enabled. There are models which are wi-fi enabled and comply with the ThinQ app.
If you want to explore more LG ThinQ Frost-Free or Double-Door refrigerators or side by side Refrigerators , you can follow the steps below.
Go to LG.com/in < select Double-Door Refrigerators or side by side refrigerators < select AI ThinQ from the features column in the left < compare all the models and pick your ideal refrigerator.
Is an LG double-door refrigerator sufficient for a family of 6?
It depends mainly on the usage to decide if a Double-Door Refrigerator is sufficient for a family of six. However, you must consider the factors mentioned-below before deciding which refrigerator to buy.
● Space: Double-Door Refrigerators typically occupy less space when compared to side-by-side refrigerators. However, side-by-side fridges have more storage capacity too, but double-door or Frost-Free Refrigerators are suitable if you want a compact fridge.
● Affordability: Budget is a concern when you buy a home appliance. Double-Door Refrigerators are economical and offer optimum space for a family of 6.
● Separate freezer and refrigerator: Both Double door refrigerator and side by side refrigerators have separate freezer and refrigerator. However side by side refrigerator offers more space to keep items like dryfruits, flours, spices, frozen food etc.
● Convertible storage space: You can turn the freezer into a refrigerator with the convertible feature, available in some LG Double-Door Refrigerators. It means extra storage space whenever you need it.
Why are double-door refrigerators called frost-free?
Double-Door Refrigerators use advanced and innovative frost-free cooling technology. It prevents frost with three components - a timer, heating coil, and temperature sensor. The timer turns on the heating coil wrapped around the freezer coil after every six hours that melt the ice.
How can I connect my double-door refrigerator to the inverter?
You have to check if your LG Double-Door Refrigerator has an auto smart connect that helps connect your refrigerator to the home inverter. Once the refrigerator gets connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision.
What is the MOIST ‘N’ FRESH function of the LG double-door refrigerators?
The MOIST ‘N’ FRESH function is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover that maintains moisture at the optimal level. Correct moisture level ensures an atmosphere that keeps vegetables and fruits fresh for longer.
How is the hygiene fresh feature beneficial in the LG frost-free refrigerator?
Hygiene Fresh+ feature has unique 4-step anti-bacterial deodorization air filters that reduces bacteria up to 99.999% and minimizes foul odor in the refrigerator. It keeps your food items fresh for a longer duration of time.
