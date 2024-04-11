It depends mainly on the usage to decide if a Double-Door Refrigerator is sufficient for a family of six. However, you must consider the factors mentioned-below before deciding which refrigerator to buy.



● Space: Double-Door Refrigerators typically occupy less space when compared to side-by-side refrigerators. However, side-by-side fridges have more storage capacity too, but double-door or Frost-Free Refrigerators are suitable if you want a compact fridge.



● Affordability: Budget is a concern when you buy a home appliance. Double-Door Refrigerators are economical and offer optimum space for a family of 6.



● Separate freezer and refrigerator: Both Double door refrigerator and side by side refrigerators have separate freezer and refrigerator. However side by side refrigerator offers more space to keep items like dryfruits, flours, spices, frozen food etc.



● Convertible storage space: You can turn the freezer into a refrigerator with the convertible feature, available in some LG Double-Door Refrigerators. It means extra storage space whenever you need it.