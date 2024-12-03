We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy exclusive benefits for your business
Become an LG Member & avail amazing discounts & other benefits for your business.
Benefits for your Business
Type of business
Find your business sector and enjoy the special benefits
a. Café & Dining
Check out our whole range of products to help drive your business to the next level. We have Home Entertainment, Sound, Home Appliances and IT.
b. IT Services
Get the best entertainment options for you with our range of incredible TVs, Speakers & Soundbars to build your music environment
c. Construction Business
Display your menus the best way with LG monitors and TVs whilst keeping things fresh with our refrigerators
How to access
Verification's a breeze, setting you up for discount shopping on time.