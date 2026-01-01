About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Get to know Windows 11 devices
Get to know Windows 11 Pro devices
This image shows a laptop displaying the Windows 11 wallpaper, accompanied by the 'Copilot+ PC' logo on the right. The overall layout highlights the device's AI-enhanced Windows experience.

This image shows a laptop displaying the Windows 11 wallpaper, accompanied by the 'Copilot+ PC' logo on the right. The overall layout highlights the device's AI-enhanced Windows experience.

A new AI era begins

A new AI era begins Shop now

Discover the power of AI with Microsoft Copilot

*Based on Steam Store listings as of 5/8/25; availability varies by market and over time.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Forget your charger

With up to 22 hours of battery life of local video playback, Copilot+ PCs let you watch and unwind without ever reaching for a charger.

*Battery life varies significantly based on device, settings, usage, and other factors. See aka.ms/cpclaims.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Find it, instantly

Homework? Recipe? YouTube video? Fly back in time to get right back to where you were on your PC. Drop a hint, and Recall will track it down.**

Search that speaks your language

Forget file names and keywords. Just describe what you need, and your PC finds it.***

**Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

***Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Protect what's important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.

**Requires Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security. Optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). Content-based and storage limitations apply.

See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

***Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Find your LG Copilot+ PC

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram 16

16Z90TL

LG gram 17

17Z90TL

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light orange gradient background.

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light orange gradient background.