What’s your security worth? Windows 10 support ends October 14, 2025.

Once support ends you will no longer receive standard security and feature updates.

What’s your security worth? Windows 10 support ends October 14, 2025. Shop now

Keep business data protected

Upgrade to new PCs with the most secure Windows yet for powerful, hardware-backed protection against evolving threats and a reported 62% drop in security incidents.

*Based on incorporation of Windows Hello, Windows 11 Security Report, Techaisle, September 2023. Research commissioned by Microsoft.

Easy to deploy, compatible, and cost-effective

Windows 11 Pro is designed to work with your existing tech, offering a reported 25% faster deployment*, automated updates, and granular control across apps, data, and AI.

*Microsoft study comparing Windows 10 and Windows 11 deployment times, June 2023.

Upgrade your efficiency

Outdated devices can slow you down. Upgrade to new PCs for 50% faster workflows on average* and smart time-savers like enhanced snap layouts, better videoconferencing, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

For more flexibility and a future-ready technology platform, consider Copilot+ PCs as the cornerstone of your IT solution stack.

*Microsoft internal study, April 2024, comparing average task completion times.

**Requires Microsoft 365 subscription; features vary by region and device.

It’s time to speed up

Getting work done faster is good for business. Upgrade to new PCs for all day battery life* and powerful performance to complete demanding workloads 42% faster on average.**

*Based on battery performance testing using Windows 11 devices (March 2024). Battery life may vary by device, settings, and usage.

**Results in comparison to Windows 10 PCs. Improve your day-to-day experience with Windows 11 Pro laptops, Principled Technologies, April 2023. Report commissioned by Microsoft.

Top businesses have already deployed new Windows 11 Pro PCs

You could be experiencing hardened security, AI-enhanced productivity, and automated updates and deployment.

Find the right business PC

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP