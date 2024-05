Saves from unexpected high repair cost

- Labor cost & other operational costs will be covered under the plan. This premium experience is available to customers at nominal prices

Maintenance bonus

- Water purifer customers get 3 maintenance services per year absolutely free of cost

Assured unlimited service

- Team of professionally trained service engineers is at your service as and when you require the repair support

Reliability

- We enhance reliability by dedicating a team of LG authorized service engineers & ensuring the usage of LG authorized parts

Trouble free service

- Dedicating a team of agents and engineers at your service, we are just a call away to solve your problems and provide you a delightful experience