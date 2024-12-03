Who We Are

LG Electronics India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment & Home Appliances.

LG Electronics has established itself as a premium brand in India by introducing innovative technologies that enhance consumer lifestyles. Since entering the market, the company has tailored its products to meet local needs, offering energy-efficient appliances, advanced home entertainment systems, and sustainable solutions. LG’s focus on quality, reliability, and design has earned it widespread recognition and respect.

LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Awards

LG Electronics India has been certified as a Great Place To Work for the second consecutive year in 2024, highlighting its commitment to employee satisfaction and growth.

LG Electronics India also emerged as the “Most Trusted Brand” across categories in TRA Survey over the years.

Sustainability

LG is committed to sustainability through energy-efficient technologies and environmental initiatives. In 2017, we transitioned our entire air conditioner product line to inverter technology, reducing energy consumption and environmental impact. We have also developed green spaces near our Noida Manufacturing Unit, planted trees, and promoted eco-friendly practices. To further reduce our carbon footprint, we installed rooftop solar panels at the manufacturing unit and are increasing our use of renewable energy.

Social Responsibility Initiatives

Aligned with our brand philosophy of “Life's Good When We Do Good,” our CSR efforts focus on addressing key social issues such as Nutrition, Healthcare, and Education in India.

Safety and health care

--> Health and Nutrition : Through the Life’s Good Nutrition program, we provide morning nutrition & mid-day meals to students in government-aided schools across India. This initiative aims to combat malnutrition, improve school attendance, and reduce student dropout rates.

--> Housing and Sanitation : In fiscal years 2023 and 2024, we partnered with Habitat for Humanity to build sanitation units and homes in Pune and Ghaziabad, further contributing to better living conditions and improved hygiene for underserved communities.

These initiatives reflect our commitment to improving lives and making a positive impact on society.

Education and skill development

We are dedicated to empowering individuals through education and skill development, with a focus on underprivileged students and fostering gender equality.

--> Scholarships : We launched the Life’s Good Scholarship program, in collaboration with Buddy4Study Foundation, to provide financial assistance to underprivileged students for higher education, with a particular emphasis on supporting female students.

--> Skill Development Academies : We established the first Technical Hope Skill Academy in New Delhi, in partnership with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI). As of June 30, 2024, we have expanded to three academies in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, enrolling 1,157 students since inception. These academies focus on equipping individuals with practical technical skills to enhance employability.

--> Digital Education Empowerment : We are also working to digitize government schools to provide teachers and students with advanced technological tools for a more dynamic & engaging learning experience. This includes the deployment of Smart boards to enable interactive learning. As of September 30, 2024, this initiative has benefited 10 schools, supporting improved educational outcomes.These programs reflect our ongoing commitment to education, skill development, and technology-driven learning opportunities for underserved communities.

Diversity and Inclusion

Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in the products we create, ensuring accessibility for all consumers. A notable example is the introduction of Braille remotes for our air conditioners, which enables visually impaired individuals to use our products with ease. This initiative highlights our dedication to making our technology inclusive and accessible to diverse communities.

LG Electronics is committed to the Indian market, continually introducing cutting-edge technologies and ensuring long-term customer satisfaction.