LG top-load washing machines are suitable for a variety of fabrics. However, it is essential to consider the care instructions for each fabric type.



• Versatility: LG top-load washing machines offer different wash cycles and settings to accommodate various fabric types and levels of dirtiness.



• Care Instructions: Always consult the fabric's care label for specific instructions on washing and drying. It helps ensure you choose the appropriate cycle and settings.



• Fabric-Specific Settings: LG washing machines typically have options for delicate fabrics, cotton, synthetic materials, wool, and more. These settings adjust the wash cycle duration, water temperature, and agitation intensity to provide proper care.



• User Manual Guidelines: Following the manufacturer's instructions and guidelines provided in the user manual ensures the best results. It helps you understand the specific features of your LG washing machine and how to optimize its performance for different fabrics.



• Sorting and Separation: To prevent potential damage or color bleeding, sort your laundry by fabric type and color. This step helps maintain garment quality and ensures optimal cleaning results.



LG top-load washing machines are generally suitable for various fabrics. However, always refer to the fabric care labels and follow the cloth manufacturer's instructions while tackling your wardrobe.