18Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

18Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

THD18STB

18Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black

LG THD11STM 11kg Invertor Direct Drive

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

LG has upgraded the Direct Drive with inverter module with the latest technology. The improved Direct Drive Motor has better wash performance, letting you wash a variety of fabrics more efficiently and with less damage.

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Jet Spray+

Jet Spray+

The powerful built-in jet spray+ removes dirt and excessive detergent without any manual scrubbing or rubbing effort.
LG THD11STM 11kg 6 Motion DD

6 Motion DD

Select a wash program, and the 6 Motion Direct Drive will move the drum in different directions for optimal fabric care. This system provides six types of motion, and controls spin speed and left and right drum rotation for better performance, letting you thoroughly clean a variety of fabrics with fewer wrinkles and less damage.
LG THD11STM 11kg with Steam

99.9%* Virus free with Steam™

Allergy Care removes up to 99.9%* virus from clothes.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Virus (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. “HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems virus is a type of corona virus and is not a test result of new coronavirus 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG THD11STM 11kg Heater

Heater

Warm water can dissolve detergent more easily and increase the washing performance. Heater located below the inner tub increase water temperature up to 40~60°C. So it can wash germs and hard stains much cleaner than in cold water.
TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

WaveForce™ and JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance washing and rinsing. Combined with the new TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.

Evolution of Tub and Pulsator Movement

TurboDrum™ which spins the tub and the pulsator in the same or in opposite directions, generates water currents that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise.

LG THD11STM 11kg TurboWash3D

LG THD11STM 11kg WaveForce
WaveForce™ + JetSpray

Powerful Waterfall and Jet Spray

High-pressure water, from both the waterfall and JetSpray currents, enhances the cleaning action of the wash tub, which circulates laundry in the water with powerful torque.

LG TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

*Select the 16kg 4th water level 'Turbo Shot' to finish the wash in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level 'TurboShot' to finish the wash in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
*Tested by Intertek ; Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished with in 39±5 minutes.

TurboWash3D™

Find More Time in Your Day

After washing with powerful WaveForce™ technology and JetSpray rinsing, the laundry is done in less than 40min! TurboWash3D™ takes all the tedium out of doing the laundry and frees up more time for your life.
LG THD11STM 11kg Save Energy and Water
TurboWash3D™

Save Energy and Water

TurboWash™ saves you water and energy without sacrificing washing performance.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25” & 27” products, 2.5kg loads for 21” products.

LG ThinQ®

Smart Laundry with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® technology lets you operate or monitor your laundry anywhere, anytime. You can track energy consumption or use Download Cycle to add a whole range of new washing cycles.

Cycle Download

LG THD11STM 11kg LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ™ Top Loading Washing Machine

Be At Home, Without Being At Home

Control & monitor your washer anytime, aywhere, with just One App (Wi-Fi only)
LG THD11STM 11kg Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Auto Tub Clean
Auto Tub Clean

Easy to Maintain for Next Wash

Auto Tub Clean function helps you to easily keep the tub clean by removing odors and dirt from the drum. It's simple to always have your tub ready for cleaner washing.

*Auto tub clean applies to the following courses. (Normal / Stain Care / Allergy Care / Towel / Prewash+Normal / School Care)

 

LG Auto Pre Wash
Auto Pre-wash

Free Your
Hands

LG's Auto Pre-wash is the easiest
option for removing stains. Just
one touch, and tough stains are
ready to be eliminated without
hand-washing.

*Tested by LG Lab / Test Load : 3.5kg(4th water level).

LG Stylish Top Load Washing Machine

Stylish & Premium
Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Soft Closing Door

Safe, convenient, and noise-reducing

Black Touch Display

Latest trends in design and easy-to-use

Wide Diamond Glass

Anti-scratch and wide viewing glass door
LG Premium Design Top Loading Washing Machine
Black Steel Color

Premium Black Finish

Sophisticated elegance that matches the color and style of any laundry room. The sleek and stylish black steel never fails to add refinement.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

THD18STB
CAPACITY
18.0
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
632 X 670 X 1020
TECHNOLOGY
INVERTER DD
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
2021

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    18.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

  • Steam

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    632 x 1020 x 670

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Black Stainless Steel

  • Lid Type

    Black (Glass)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    18.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3~18 Hr)

FEATURES

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Strong (Jeans)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS, Twin Towers Building, Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul

THD18STB

18Kg Top Load Washing Machine, In-built Heater, Black