Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on water purifier

Q.

In what capacity are LG water purifiers available?

A.

LG water purifiers have a standard tank capacity of 8 litres, which is designed to meet the needs of most Indian families.

Q.

What are the main features of LG Water Purifiers?

A.

LG RO water purifiers are a comprehensive solution for all your drinking needs, making them a primary choice. Our water purifiers provide dual benefits. They filter water to remove impurities and boost its nutritional value by adding back essential minerals. This results in water that is both pure and healthy. Listed below are some of the main features of LG Water Purifiers:

• Multi-Stage Filtration: LG water purifiers employ a multi-stage filtration system to remove various contaminants from water, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for consumers.
• True RO Filtration: LG uses True Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology to effectively eliminate impurities, heavy metals, and dissolved solids from the water, providing better taste and purity.
• Mineral Booster: LG models endorse mineral booster that adds essential minerals back in the purified water, enhancing its taste and health benefits.
• Digital Sterilizing Care: This feature helps maintain hygiene by sterilising the entire water path, faucets, and tank regularly, preventing bacterial growth.
• Energy-Efficient: LG water purifiers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming minimal power during operation.
• Smart Display: Most of the LG water purifiers feature Smart Display that provides real-time information about filter life, water level, and other essential indicators.
• 2-in-1 water solution: This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.
• Modern design: LG water purifiers often feature a modern and space-saving design, making them easy to install and fit into modern kitchen spaces.
• Smart Diagnosis: LG's smart diagnosis technology helps identify and troubleshoot any potential issues with the water purifier, ensuring prompt and efficient maintenance.
• High Water Recovery: High Water Recovery in LG water purifiers refers to the efficiency of the purification process. It indicates the percentage of water that is purified and made available for consumption from the total input water. LG's High Water Recovery technology ensures minimal wastage, maximizing the usability of available water while maintaining purification standards.

With multiple features, LG RO is an ideal home appliance pick for your family. LG water purifier prices are also reasonable, considering the quality and value users receive.

Q.

How is Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank different from the regular storage tanks used by other water purifiers?

A.

The Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank in LG RO water purifiers offers several advantages over regular storage tanks used in other water purifiers. Here are the specific advantages of the Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank:

• Durability: Stainless steel tanks are more durable and long-lasting than regular plastic tanks, as they are resistant to corrosion and damage.
• Hygiene: The non-porous nature of stainless steel makes it less prone to bacterial growth and contamination, ensuring the stored water remains clean and safe.
• Purity Retention: The stainless steel tank helps maintain the purity of the water, as it does not leach any harmful substances into the stored water, as sometimes happens with plastic tanks.
• Heat Resistance: Stainless steel tanks have better heat resistance, ensuring the stored water remains unaffected by external temperature variations.
• Taste and Odour: Water stored in stainless steel tanks retains its natural taste and odour without any undesirable plastic-like aftertaste that can occur with regular plastic tanks.
• Eco-Friendly: Stainless steel is a recyclable material, making it more environmentally friendly compared to plastic, which can contribute to plastic waste.

Overall, the Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank in LG RO water purifiers provides enhanced water storage capabilities, improved hygiene, and better water quality than the regular storage tanks used in many other water purifiers. This feature makes them the best water purifiers in India.

Q.

How is the mineral booster feature in LG Water Purifiers beneficial?

A.

The mineral booster feature in LG water purifiers is helpful because it supplements essential minerals to the water. As a result, the water you drink becomes more nutritious and enjoyable to consume.

The mineral booster cartridge consists of calcium and magnesium, which are two important minerals that are often strained from water during the RO filtration process.
While Calcium is important for bone health, magnesium is important for muscle function. The mineral booster feature of LG Water Purifier helps to restore these important minerals to the water, making it more beneficial and pleasant to drink.

Minerals are essential for optimum functioning of the human mind and body. LG water purifiers ensure that you have minerals in your daily water intake.

Q.

How does the True Hygiene Maintenance Package work when I buy an LG Water Purifier?

A.

The True Hygiene Maintenance Package offered by LG is beneficial to the buyers in several ways. It focuses on after-sale services that ensure the smooth functioning of the water purifier. Enlisted below are the benefits of the True Maintenance Package in its first year:

• 3 Free Scheduled & Automated Visits
• 3 Free Digital Sterilizing Care™
• 3 Free Pre-Sediment Filters

Q.

How does the Digital Sterilizing Care feature work in LG water purifiers?

A.

The Digital Sterilizing Care feature in LG water purifiers is designed to ensure the hygiene and cleanliness of the internal water path, faucets, and water tank. It works through a series of processes to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and maintain the purity of the water.

Digital Sterilizing Kit: The entire process is carried by a service engineer. The water purifier's internal system is programmed to initiate the Digital Sterilizing Care at appropriate intervals to maintain hygiene.

Q.

Does LG provide RO Service?

A.

Yes, LG provides RO service. Users can also raise a service request by clicking here.

Q.

What is the average yearly maintenance cost of an LG Water Purifier?

A.

LG water purifiers are easy on the user’s pocket because of their low maintenance cost. The comprehensive yearly maintenance typically costs around ₹4800-5500. Users must opt for True Maintenance Package for its budget-friendliness and the benefit of LG's genuine services.

Q.

What features should we look into while buying a water purifier?

A.

When buying a water purifier, it's essential to consider several features to ensure you choose the most suitable one for your needs. Here are the key features to look for:

 Water Purification Technology: Consider the type of water purification technology the purifier uses, such as RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), UF (Ultrafiltration), or a combination of these technologies. Each technology targets specific contaminants, so choose one that addresses the impurities present in your water source.
• Purification Capacity: Check the purification capacity of the water purifier, which indicates the volume of water it can purify in a day. Select a capacity that meets your household's daily water consumption needs.
• Storage Capacity: If the water purifier comes with a storage tank, consider its capacity. A larger storage capacity is useful for areas with irregular water supply.
• Mineralizer: If you opt for an RO water purifier, look for a model with a mineralizer. It helps retain essential minerals in the purified water, improving its taste and health benefits.
• Maintenance and Filter Replacement: Check how easy it is to maintain and replace filters in the water purifier. Consider the cost and frequency of filter replacement.
• Power Consumption: Check the power consumption of the water purifier to ensure it is energy-efficient and doesn't add significantly to your electricity bill.
• Certifications: Look for certifications from reputable organisations like Heart Care Foundation, BIS as they indicate the purifier's compliance with safety and performance standards.
• Installation and After-Sales Service: Consider the ease of installation and availability of after-sales service and support in your area.
• Value for money: LG water purifiers are highly affordable. From installation to the maintenance costs, no costs are hidden from the users. The budget-friendly LG water purification solutions are customer-centric.

By carefully considering these features, you can select a water purifier that best suits your water quality needs and fits well within your budget.

Q.

What are the different types of filtration in Water purifiers?

A.

These are the different types of Water purifiers:

• RO (Reverse Osmosis) Water Purifiers: These purifiers use a multi-stage filtration process that includes a semipermeable membrane to remove impurities, dissolved solids, and contaminants from water.
• UV (Ultraviolet) Water Purifiers: UV purifiers use ultraviolet light to disinfect water, killing bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms present in the water.
• UF (Ultrafiltration) Water Purifiers: UF purifiers use a hollow fibre membrane to remove larger particles, bacteria, and cysts from the water, making it safe to drink.

Q.

What is the warranty period for Water Purifiers?

A.

The warranty period of all LG water purifiers is 1 year from the date of purchase. Buyers can visit here to know more.

Important notes for users:
• Please refer to your bill copy for the date of purchase.
• If you do not have the bill, the engineer will check the serial number of your product and confirm its warranty period on their visit.

