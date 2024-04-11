When buying a water purifier, it's essential to consider several features to ensure you choose the most suitable one for your needs. Here are the key features to look for:



• Water Purification Technology: Consider the type of water purification technology the purifier uses, such as RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), UF (Ultrafiltration), or a combination of these technologies. Each technology targets specific contaminants, so choose one that addresses the impurities present in your water source.

• Purification Capacity: Check the purification capacity of the water purifier, which indicates the volume of water it can purify in a day. Select a capacity that meets your household's daily water consumption needs.

• Storage Capacity: If the water purifier comes with a storage tank, consider its capacity. A larger storage capacity is useful for areas with irregular water supply.

• Mineralizer: If you opt for an RO water purifier, look for a model with a mineralizer. It helps retain essential minerals in the purified water, improving its taste and health benefits.

• Maintenance and Filter Replacement: Check how easy it is to maintain and replace filters in the water purifier. Consider the cost and frequency of filter replacement.

• Power Consumption: Check the power consumption of the water purifier to ensure it is energy-efficient and doesn't add significantly to your electricity bill.

• Certifications: Look for certifications from reputable organisations like Heart Care Foundation, BIS as they indicate the purifier's compliance with safety and performance standards.

• Installation and After-Sales Service: Consider the ease of installation and availability of after-sales service and support in your area.

By carefully considering these features, you can select a water purifier that best suits your water quality needs and fits well within your budget.