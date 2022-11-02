Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
What Makes LG Water Purifiers Unique 2

What Makes LG Water Purifiers Unique

02/11/2022

The significance and need for pure drinking water can’t be denied. Because of the expanding contaminations and pollutions in food things and our occupied ways of life, pure drinking water is an unquestionable requirement these days for one to live a healthy life.

To guarantee that users get clean and unadulterated water, LG has a range of water purifiers equipped with a Stainless-Steel Tank that accommodates unadulterated and more clean storage when contrasted with the plastic storage tank of conventional Water Purifiers. LG Water Purifier has been awarded for meeting the measures of health-friendly drinkable water by the Heart Care Foundation of India.

 

Why is LG Water Purifier unique?

LG Water Purifier is the best home appliance addition you need at home. LG water Purifier has been certified by Heart Care foundation meets the criteria for health-friendly drinkable water.

Promise of the absolute Purity

LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

Step 1: True Preservation

Step 2: True Maintenance

Step 3: True Filtration

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier’s Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain the freshness of water and reduces the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

Goodness Certified

LG’s Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, the stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than the regular plastic tank in other water purifiers.

Ever fresh UV Plus

RO removes viruses and bacteria; so there is no need for UV in the filtration stage. UV Cycle in LG True Water Purifiers runs during the Preservation stage. While the filtered water stored in Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank is absolutely safe and clean to drink, The UV Cycle that automatically starts every 6 Hours.

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG’s innovative Digital Sterilizing Care is a hygienic method to sterilize the water path, Faucet and tank with the unique sterilizing Kit that does not use any harmful chemicals.

Multi-Stage Filtration Process

LG’s advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size. RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

Mineral Booster

LG True Water Purifier is equipped with Mineral Filter which adds on minerals in 100% RO Purifier Water and makes water Healthier and Tastier.

Enhanced Water Savings

With RO Recovery Plus Filter, now LG Water Purifiers comes with > than 60% water recovery solution.

Smart Display

One can easily check water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator and water level Indicator from a distance or at night with Smart Display.

2-in-1 Care

LG’s water purifier is also equipped with the 2-in-1 Care feature. This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.

Stainless Steel Tank with 10 Year Warranty

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

Flexible Installation

Ready to install, the water purifier can either be wall-mounted or can be placed on the countertop, depending on your requirement.