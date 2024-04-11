Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Scan To Cook Charcoal Convection Microwave
Charcoal Convection Microwave
Convection Microwave
Grill/Solo Microwave

Cook Healthy. Cook Easy

Cook Healthy. Cook Easy

Flavourful Chana Kabab Recipe With LG SCAN-TO-COOK

Wi-Fi Enabled LG Microwave Oven

Flavourful Chana Kabab Recipe With LG SCAN-TO-COOK Watch Recipes

Cook Healthy, Cook Easy

Cook Healthy, Cook Easy

LG Wifi Enabled Scan To Cook Microwave Oven

Cook Healthy, Cook Easy Learn More

SCAN TO COOK

Powered by ThinQ App

SCAN TO COOK

Cook Healthy. Cook Easy.

SCAN TO COOK Buy Now

High on Taste Low on Waist

High on Taste
Low on Waist

Less Oil, More Taste with Diet Fry™ - It takes up to 88% less oil to cook fried recipes

High on Taste<br>Low on Waist Buy Now

30 healthy heart recipes

30 Healthy Heart Recipes™
Certified by Heart Care foundation of India

30 Healthy Heart Recipes™<br>Certified by Heart Care foundation of India Watch Recipe Videos

Life genius

An exclusive community for home lovers.

Join #LifeGenius

Learn from the best, connect with like minded people, receive valuable tips
and experience LG home appliances first hand

Join #LifeGenius JOIN NOW

Find out more about LG microwave ovens

The LG microwave oven is a reliable assistant in your daily healthy and quick meals.

View all LG microwave ovens

Become an LG member

Enjoy all the benefits of free LG membership, from special discounts to exclusive services and offers.

Sign in Join us

Welcome coupon

 

Get 5% off your first purchase when you join

 

 

Discounted LG Best Care (AMC)

 

 

Get Discounted LG Best Care (AMC) to ensure long-lasting life for your LG products.

 

 

 

Free shipping

 

Avail Free & Safe shipping in serviceable pin codes, whenever you shop form https://www.lg.com/in We take pride in delivering most of our orders on priority

 

 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support