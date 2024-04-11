Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Diet Fry™

High on Taste. Light on waist.
Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

#As per test reports

LG 251 Auto Cook Menu Microwave Oven

Auto Cook Menu

Dish Out Surprises Everyday.
Surprise your loved ones by serving dishes from wide choice of world cuisines including new Indian regional recipes.The revolutionary auto cook menu comes with preset cooking time and temperature.Just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start' and get something new on the dining table every day.
LG MC2886BHT Indian Roti Basket

Roti Basket*

Make Rotis Easily at Home
Now you can prepare 28 different variety of exotic rotis at the touch of a button. Roti Basket* lets you prepare delicious Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, Missi Rotis easily. When it is possible to prepare all this at home, why would you want to eat out any more!

*Patent applied for

LG MC2886BHT Ghee in 12 mins

Ghee in 12 minutes*

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provide you easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.

*Time may vary model to model.

LG Multi cook Tawa Microwave Oven

Multi cook Tawa

A specially coated non-stick tray for dishes that require extra browning and bottom heating.

LG MC2886BHT Stainless Steel Cavity

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.
LG Paneer/Curd Microwave Oven

Paneer/Curd

Now make softer and delicious Paneer at home without the use of any chemicals or enzymes. Perfectly blended, hygienically prepared, delicious homemade curd isn't a dream anymore. And believe us, all you need to prepare it, is an All in One LG Microwave Oven at your home.
LG Health Plus Menu Microwave Oven

Health Plus Menu

Comes with variety of autocook menu specially designed for health and calorie conscious people.
LG Microwave Oven Recipe Book Microwave Oven

Microwave Oven Recipe Book

Learn to cook exotic, mouth watering recipes from all over India. These recipes are not only delicious but also quite simple to make.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

MC2886BHT

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Outcase Color

    Black (Dusky Brown)

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Type

    Convection

  • Pattern/Color

    Wave Pattern

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    Tact Dial

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Defrost

    Yes

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Material

    Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    510 x 310 x 520

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    10

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

