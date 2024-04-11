LG air conditioners focus on sustainability, taking care of both its customers and the environment. You can manage your LG air conditioner's electricity consumption.

• Energy Manager: Take control of your cool comfort with LG's Energy Manager. It's like having a personal AC coach. With it, you can monitor energy usage, set schedules to cool your space only when needed, and even adjust settings remotely with your smartphone. This smart feature helps you optimize efficiency and save on electricity bills.





Here is how this feature can be understood better:

• Controls: The Energy Manager monitors and controls energy consumption within the specified period.

• Understands: If energy consumption increases due to daily usage, it recalculates electricity usage for the remaining days.

• Prevents & Alerts: It prevents excessive electricity usage beyond the preset limit by sending alerts to the user.