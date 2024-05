Should your LG product fail due to a defect in material or workmanship under normal use during the warranty period set forth below, Company will at it auction repair or replace the product upon receipt of proof of original retail purchase.This warranty is Valid only to the Original retail purchaser of the product and applies only to a product sold in India by company authorized dealer.



※ Please note : If the Original date of purchase cannot be verified from the proof of purchase, the warranty will begin after 3 months of manufacturing month which shall be verified from the serial no./bar code label on the product.