LG AI TVs refer to webOS-based TVs with AI features such as content recommendations, AI picture, or AI sound, with an alpha 5 AI Processor or higher embedded. A network connection is required to use AI features, excluding AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro.

Text reading "THE NEXT GENERATION OF LG AI TV" in bold, capital letters. The words "THE NEXT GENERATION OF" are in a smaller font at the top, while "LG AI TV" is in a much larger font below, all set against a black background.
An LG AI TV hovers at an angle on a black background display an image of a girl with a dog, and a graphic of the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K hovers behind, lit up by purple neon light. Gridlines project from the chipset to the TV and a ripple effect appears on the TV screen as the screen image becomes brighter. The chipset and TV become one, turn to the front, and an LG Magic Remote appears bottom center. The screen image gets smaller and the Magic Remote scrolls through the Top Picks For You menu. The following logos are displayed: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, and Udemy.

*Screen images simulated.

**Supported menus and apps may vary by country and are subject to change.

AI TV, dedicated to you

Four images are shown side by side. First, a wall-mounted LG AI TV in a dark and cozy living room. Second, an angled view of an LG AI TV, with a brightly colored graphic and an LG alpha 11 AI Processor 4K graphic behind it. Third, a woman singing into a microphone and the LG alpha 11 AI Processor 4K bottom center. Fourth, the webOS Re:New Program logo hovering on a black background.
AI Customization AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Experience

Text reading "AI CUSTOMIZATION" in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from light grey on the left to shades of blue and green on the right, set against a black background.

Your TV optimizes to your space

LG AI TV provides the optimal brightness and sound, tailored specifically to your surroundings.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Intelligent sound adapts to the room

AI detects room layout to acoustically tune audio and enhance subtle, previously unnoticed sounds.

AI Brightness Control

Clear and bright, day or night

AI Brightness Control detects the ambient light, then tunes the image for sharp visuals day and night.

*Screen images simulated.

**LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling and sound upmixing.

***All LG webOS 24 TVs feature AI Customization, excluding those without light sensors.

Text reading 'AI PICTURE PRO' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from orange on the left to pink and blue on the right, set against a black background.

Fine-tune every frame with precision

AI processes content in real time to maximize expression and match the creator’s intent more closely.

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

Upgraded AI Super Upscaling preserves intentional grain and instantly sharpens detail in each pixel.

AI Director Processing

Preserve colors that set the mood

AI Director Processing analyses color distribution and intention to optimize emotional sensibility.

*Screen images simulated.

**Only LG TVs with an alpha 7 AI Processor or above feature AI Picture Pro.

Text reading 'AI SOUND PRO' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from orange and brown on the left to pink and purple on the right, set against a black background.

Every sound gets smartly upscaled

LG AI TV upmixes audio up to 11.1.2ch and remasters the sound so vocals are always crystal clear.

AI Voice Remastering

Hear dialogue not distractions

Hear the main character’s voice clearly in every captivating scene.

An LG AI TV at an angled view shows a guitar being played, and white circles emit from the bottom of the TV and white wavelengths emit from the side.

AI Surround Sound

Surround yourself with balanced sound

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

*****Only LG TVs with alpha 5 AI Processor or above feature AI Sound Pro.

Text reading 'AI EXPERIENCE' in bold, capital letters with a gradient color scheme ranging from pink and orange on the left to purple and blue on the right, set against a black background.

A brilliant solution built for your lifestyle

Enjoy personalized services that make your LG AI TV experience even easier and more enjoyable.

An LG Magic Remote on a black background and soft orange light protrudes from the front. Four labeled icons pop up around the Magic Remote connected by thin dotted lines: My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and AI Chatbot.
webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as good as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Neon graphics on a black background. Install Protection shows a neon shield next to a small neon siren.

Install Protection

webOS 24 employs digital signatures and advanced DRM technologies to ensure your LG AI TV remains secure.

Neon graphics on a black background. Network Encryption shows a neon filing cabinet graphic with a padlock on.

Network Encryption

webOS 24 uses data encryption, so your private data can stay secure.

Neon graphics on a black background. Continuous 5-Year Protection shows a tick on a shield graphic, with an arrow pointing up and a bubble with the text '5 Years'.

Continuous 5-Year Protection

Enjoy security updates for 5 years with the 5 years webOS Re:New Program.

Neon graphics on a black background. Safe Data Storage shows a graphic representation of a person and a bubble with three asterisks above a neon blue diamond.

Safe Data Storage

Secure encryption and protected storage can keep all your passwords and authentication details safe.

Neon graphics on a black background. Multi-Layer Security shows a shield with a tick inside on a landscape rectangle, with two more rectangles behind.

Multi-Layer Security

Stay safer with advanced security measures providing multiple levels of protection.

*Install protection excludes app installations from unusual sources other than LG Apps, etc.

**Regular SW updates are required for continuous 5-year protection.

***Data protection and encryptions is secured under normal usage.

Your personal space remembers your taste 

Create a My Profile for each person, ask your TV what to watch, and get custom picks just for you.

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.

****To use an OTT service/app available on TV, the user must have a subscription to that OTT service/app.

Your TV learns your picture taste

AI Picture Wizard creates a picture matching your taste and saves it to your profile for you.

*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

**AI Picture Wizard use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling.

An LG AI TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Get keyword recommendations every time you press the mic button on the remote control." is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords as recommendations: Dog shows, Animal animations, Documentaries, Movies with dogs, and Relaxation. In front of the LG AI TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" are displayed.

Incredible content is curated for you

AI Concierge gets to know you through your watch history, and recommends content and keywords.

*'For you' in AI Concierge is only available in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

**Keyword recommendations are based on search history and vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Magic Remote

The smartest remote awaits your command

Free yourself from old-fashioned buttons with a simple click or scroll of the smart LG AI Magic Remote.

A close-up shot of the LG Magic Remote and white circles emitting from underneath.

*The Magic Remote's support, functions, and features may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

**An internet connection is required.

***AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

AI Chatbot

AI Chatbot makes TV accessible for all

LG AI TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control all your TV's accessibility settings easily.

On top of an image of a man and woman on a beach, the AI Help Desk chat window. In front of the display, a speech bubble contains a microphone graphic and the words "Set Screen Brightness."

*Screen images simulated.

**The service may vary by region and country.

***AI Chatbot is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

