32L WiFi Healthy Heart™ Charcoal Microwave Oven, Scan to Cook (Black)
*Heart Friendly recipes are neither substitute for, nor do they replace professional medical advice.
*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Charcoal Heater (Parts Only).
#As per test reports.
*Patent applied for.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Onebody
EasyClean
No
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
32
Type
Convection
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
No
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
No
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
2400
-
1350
-
2400
-
1250
-
How to Cook
Automatic + Manual
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1350
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
900
Oven Capacity (L)
32
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
2400
Turntable Size (mm)
340
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Glass Touch
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
Yes
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
Yes
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
Yes
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
Yes
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Clear
Interior Color
Stainless Steel
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
368 x 240 x 357
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
652 x 425 x 577
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
530 x 323 x 517
Product Weight (kg)
21.8
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
900
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Cook Book (Ea)
1
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Low Rack (Ea)
1
Metal Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
2
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
India
Importer
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306
Net Quantity
1
Buy Directly
MJEN326UHW
32L WiFi Healthy Heart™ Charcoal Microwave Oven, Scan to Cook (Black)