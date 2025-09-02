Job Disclaimer and Notification

It has come to our notice that certain unscrupulous individuals/placement agencies, falsely claiming to be employees of LG Electronics India Limited, are enticing and misleading job aspirants with employment offers for a fee. These fraudulent individuals/agencies use our trademarks and demand money by way of fees, charges, travel expense etc. from aspiring candidates for securing employment with us.



We wish to notify that we do not demand or charge any fee/charges from the aspiring candidates for considering their candidature or at any time during the recruitment process, nor have we authorised any individual, agency or firm for recruiting candidates for us. Any person seeking employment with LG Electronics India Limited needs to be cautious and not trust any agency or individual, claiming to be our representative, and charging fees for providing/securing employment with us.



We wish to advise everyone seeking employment with LG Electronics India Limited to kindly note the following





Do not respond to any unsolicited job offers from individuals / agencies claiming to be our employees or authorised agents, and demanding a fee/charge for job application. Please note that any communication demanding money that appears to originate from LG Electronics India Limited is false. Do not make any payment to any individual / agency for securing employment with us. We do not charge anything from the person seeking employment with us. Do not disclose any personal & confidential information, including bank account details, without proper verification and checking the authenticity. In case of the slightest suspicion about the source & credentials of any individual/ agency claiming to be our representative, you may immediately report the same to our office or the local police authorities. Beware of fake email IDs or communications issued on fake letter heads.