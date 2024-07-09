Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Experience the Beauty of Beige Where Innovation Meets Elegant Design

Elegant Design

From App to Table!

LG Scan To Cook

Presenting Wi-Fi enabled Charcoal Healthy Oven Scan To COOK Powered by ThinQ App

Scan To Savor

The wide range of Delicious Recipes

Charcoal Lighting Heater

Healthy cooking. Hearty Flavour
LG brings to you its new range of lightwave Convection Microwave Ovens, which offers you a healthier and versatile cooking. Maintain the natural flavours and make your dish crunchy outside and juicy inside. So save time and energy.

Motorised Rotisserie

360° Rotation. Even cooking.
Bar-be-queing at home becomes easy and hassle free with 360° Motorised Rotisserie that gives you crispy and tasty bar-be-que recipes at a touch of a button. It requires no manual intervention for uniform and even roasting. So enjoy your favorite paneer tikka ,chicken tikka at your home.

Experience Gourmet at Home with LG Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven

Diet Fry Up to 88% Less Oil Guilt-free crispy delights.

Diet Fry Up to 88% Less Oil Guilt-free crispy delights.

Diet Fry™ High on Taste. Light on waist.

Now you can enjoy crispy delights without worrying about all that oil playing havoc with your health. That's because the Diet Fry™ feature in LG Microwave Ovens lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil. So now dig into those samosas, gujiyas, pakoras and more without feeling guilty!

30 Heart Friendly Recipes Certified By Heart Care Foundation Of India.

Healthy Heart™ - At LG, we work to give you a better lifestyle and we care for your health too. That's why we bring you Healthy Heart™ Auto Cook recipes*.

Certified by Heart Care Foundation, these recipes will not only take good care of your heart, but taste buds too. Go ahead, eat smart with LG Microwave Oven.

Savor the Art of Cooking with LG Convection Microwave Oven!

Auto Cook Menu

Auto Cook Menu

Dish Out Surprises Everyday.
Surprise your loved ones by serving dishes from a wide choice of world cuisines including new Indian regional recipes.The revolutionary auto cook menu comes with preset cooking time and temperature.Just select the dish you want to cook, press ‘Start' and get something new on the dining table every day.

Ghee in 12 minutes

With the latest range of LG Microwave Ovens, making hygiene Ghee with absolutely no smell is a matter of 12 minutes*. Not just this, it also provides you with an easy cooking option, added convenience and a lot more.

Pasteurized Milk

Retains Nutrition. Removes Bacteria
Get rid of all hassles of the conventional milk boiling process, with the unique 'Pasteurize Milk' feature of the latest LG Microwave Ovens. Not just this,it also retains the nutrition of milk while making the whole process more convenient than ever.

Grill to Thrill!

Unveil Flavorful Feasts With Added Style and Durability

Elegant Unibody Design

One Body attractive design to beautify your Kitchen interiors.
The Art of Minimalism. Eliminate anything uncomfortable , complicated and
Cumbersome. Add elegance to your kitchen with exquisite & minimal design.

Stainless Steel Cavity

More Hygienic. More Durable
Stainless Steel Cavity enables better reflection and uniformity of heating inside the cavity for better even cooking. This cavity does not peel off like in coated cavities wherein the continuous rubbing of the turntable deteriorates and eventually peels off the coating exposing the base material.

Beautify Your Kitchen, Simplify Cooking and Enjoy Good Health with the Stunning range of Wi-Fi Enabled LG Microwave Ovens

Microwave Ovens

Range catalogue- Microwave ovens

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

mjen286ubw

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Type

    Convection

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Conv) (W)

    1950

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1350

  • Convection Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    1200

  • How to Cook

    Automatic + Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1350

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    900

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    28

  • Smart Inverter

    No

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1950

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    320

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Glass Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Convection Bake

    Yes

  • Grill

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Black

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Interior Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    344 x 229 x 351

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    618 x 417 x 567

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    512 x 311 x 488

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    900

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Cook Book (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Low Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Metal Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Importer

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. ,Surajpur Kasna Road, Plot 51, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201306

