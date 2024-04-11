Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10Kg Top Load Washing Machine, AI Direct Drive™, Turbowash, Middle Black

LG THD10NWM Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience1

Intelligent Care with More Fabric Protection and Convenience

Automatically optimize water wave based on the weight and fabric type in each load.

LG THD10NWM Washing Machine 6 Motion Direct Drive

Outstanding Performance with 6 Motion Direct Drive

LG washers use a combination of 6 motions, based on hand-washing, to wash your clothes. Simply choose a cycle and your machine selects the best combination of washing motions to give you an outstanding wash, whilst also caring for your clothes.

LG THD10NWM Washing Machine ThinQ

Powerful Washing with Time Saving

LG's TurboWash save times while giving you cleans and fresh laundry.

LG THD10NWM Washing Machine ThinQ

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

Helps control and monitor your machine remote, making laundry more convenient.

TurboDrum

TurboDrum

TurboDrum enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

LG THD10NWM Washing Machine Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity with Smooth Operation

Do more laundry in one load with less vibration, more spin speed and smooth operation.

LG THD10NWM Washing Machine Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

The LG direct drive motor with inverter control delivers a reliable, quiet and durable mechanism with less moving parts than the traditional belt and pulley system - that's why you get a 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Direct Drive Motor.*

*1 year parts & services. 10 years warranty on motor.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

Range Catalogue-Top Load Washing Machines

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

THD10NWM
CAPACITY
10kg
DIMENSIONS (WxDxH)
540 X 560 X 945
TECHNOLOGY
AIDD
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
2022

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    540 x 1200 x 560

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Weight (kg)

    Approx. 35.0kg

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Black (Glass)

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    10.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    Yes (3~18 Hr)

FEATURES

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Yes

PROGRAMS

  • Gentle (Wool / Saree)

    Yes

  • Strong (Jeans)

    Yes

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Wash Only

    Yes

  • Aqua Reserve

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

OTHER INFORMATIONS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., 51, Udyog Vihar, GR. Noida (U.P) - 201306

What people are saying

