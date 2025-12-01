LG Electronics India Ltd. SMB Program Terms and Conditions

Welcome to the LG Electronics Small & Medium Business Member Program (“Program”). This program is designed exclusively for Small and Medium Businesses and provides access to special promotions, offers, and additional features at LG Electronics' discretion. Participation in this program is subject to the following Terms and Conditions.

1. Eligibility and Access

Small and medium businesses with valid GSTIN numbers are eligible for discounts. LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Small & Medium Business ( https://www.lg.com/in/ ).

Only active LG account users who accept these Terms and Conditions can use the LG Small & Medium Business. Users can create an account by signing up at https://www.lg.com/in/ , verifying their GST number, accepting the Terms and Conditions, and then start shopping.

2. Account Cancellation

Cancellation of the account for any reason will result in the automatic cancellation of the right to use the LG Small & Medium Business.

3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Mere adherence to the terms upon signing up does not entitle the user to claim any such benefits.

Any Special Member-specific discounts, promotions, or offers are non-combinable with any standard offers available on the LG Small & Medium Business. LG does not provide any welcome offers to SMBs for joining the program.

4. Purchase Limitations

A maximum of 50 units can be purchased at one time.

5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify, or revoke the use of or account related to the LG Small & Medium Business at any time, for any reason, and without prior notice.

6. Confidentiality and Use

As the LG Small & Medium Business offers more favorable terms or features than those generally available on the market, users acknowledge that access to the LG Small & Medium Business constitutes preferential treatment and is not available to everyone. To maintain the exclusivity and effectiveness of the LG Small & Medium Business, users must:

a. Keep all information regarding the LG Small & Medium Business, including its existence, prices, offers, and conditions of sale, strictly confidential.

b. Ensure that the LG SMB account and any purchases made through it are for Business use only.

LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any user’s access to the LG Small & Medium Business if there is reasonable doubt that such user commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.

7. Marketing and Communication Consent

By accepting these Terms and Conditions, users consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.

8. General Provisions

For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions shown on the LG website.

9. Acceptance of Terms

By signing up for the LG Special Member Program, you accept all the above Terms and Conditions and consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.